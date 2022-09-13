How to refund a skin or cosmetic in Fortnite

Fortnite is the gift that keeps on giving, providing countless updates featuring new game modes and new changes to maps regularly.

Epic’s battle royale also offers regularly updated skin packages, where plays can feel free to express themselves, drop into Tilted Towers dressed as John Wick, and build to their heart’s content.

Occasionally every so often, there’s a skin we mistakenly buy, or realize isn’t what we were hoping for. Fortunately, Games has an easy solution to refunding Fortnite skins and cosmetics we actually don’t want (or accidentally bought).

How do I refund my skins in Fortnite?

Players can return any item shop v-bucks purchase. This does not apply to any gifts to friends and level-up quest packs. Players have 30 days from the initial purchase of the skin or cosmetics to return them.

Here’s how to return Item Shop purchases in Fortnite:

Open Fortnite.

Click the main menu positioned in the top left.

Click the gears icon, the settings button.

Click “Support & Refunds.”

Then click “Return or Cancel Purchase.”

Search through the list of skins for the item you’d like to return.

Then click Use Return Ticket.

Lastly, click “Yes, I want to use a return ticket.”

Return tickets are hard to come by. A maximum of three Fortnite return tickets are available in your account, with tickets returning a year after one is used.

Image via Epic Games

What Fortnite purchases can’t I refund?