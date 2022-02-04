How to redeem a V-Bucks card in Fortnite

Skins and cosmetic items in Fortnite don’t grow on trees. Players need to use V-Bucks to purchase items from the in-game shop. V-Bucks can be found in the Epic Games Store, and players can add them to their accounts in exchange for real money.

V-Bucks also make an excellent gift for Fortnite players when they’re purchased in the form of cards. If you receive a V-Bucks card as a gift, you’ll need to activate the card in Fortnite to add the amount into your account.

Considering there aren’t that many redeemable codes in Fortnite, most players aren’t familiar with the redemption system in the game. If you have a V-Bucks card and you’re looking to redeem, here’s what you can do.

How to redeem a V-Bucks

Get your card ready and head over Fortnite’s official website

Log into your account on the website with your preferred login method

After logging in, your account name will appear on the top right corner

Hover on your name and click on Redeem Code

Once you click Redeem Code, you’ll be forwarded to a new page where you’ll be able to activate your V-Bucks card Epic may also ask you to choose the platform that you want to receive your V-Bucks in. The process will automatically end after you pick your go-to platform to play Fortnite



The method above can also be used to redeem promotion codes that Epic may hand out during events and collaborations. Such codes can contain cosmetic items, skins, or even discount codes that players can use while purchasing games from the Epic Games Store.