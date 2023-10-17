How to play and win Horde Rush in Fortnite

Horde Rush is Fortnite’s newest limited-time mode, and for those looking to blast through it before it leaves, here’s all you’ll need to know.

There’ll be clusters of enemies trying to violently send you back to the start. Prepare to fight off enemy after enemy, as hordes of cube monsters overwhelm you. Your goal is to survive and complete as many quests as possible. Gather all the guns you can and keep hold of your ammo for the perfect moment; you’ll need them.

What is Horde Rush Fortnite?

In this cooperative mode places Fortnite gamers fight enemy after enemy with three teammates with one goal: survive as the circle closes. The circle will move as you get further, forcing you to tackle zombie-like creatures on the run.

How to play Horde Rush in Fortnite

First, you’ll have to head to Fortnite’s Discover page by scrolling down. Your next step is to locate the By Epic row. From there you’ll need to select Horde Rush mode. Click Select and you’ll be placed in the waiting lobby. This is where you can invite your best buds, or search for a game lobby with randoms gamers.

Then click Play and prepare to face horde after horde of enemies.

How to win Horde Rush in Fortnite

Work together to survive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can win Horde Rush in Fortnite in a variety of ways. Playing consistently and calmly will always be the best method for an easy victory.

But using movement-based mechanics like the Katana and Crash Pads will be incredibly helpful in guaranteeing your success. Things like C4s and Dynamite will be of great help when destroying Cube Monster Spawners.

Make sure you save your ammunition and use explosives. I always try to conserve my ammunition for difficult enemies and large clusters because they will be the opponents who put you close to death, if not dead.

Ensure you’re upgrading all your weapons via the Cube Monster Parts. These will give your weapons more oomph, and help you clean through the lower-tiered opponents.

As you reach the final stages, make sure you have an AR as well as explosives. This will make your life significantly easier.

All Horde Rush Quests in Fortnite

Each quest in Horde Rush will give you 25,000 XP. But each challenge will have varying difficulty. Here are all the quests you can complete in Horde Rush in Fortnite:

Collect 1,000,000 Team Points

Deal 6,000 melee damage to Cube Monster Spawners

Assist in five score multipliers

Get a x40 KO Streak

Assist in opening 75 Chests

Assist in defeating the final boss

Get 100 headshots from 15 meters away on Cube Monsters

Eliminate 200 Cube Monsters using explosives

Upgrade five weapons at a bench

All Horde Rush rewards in Fortnite

Survive to win. Image via Epic Games

The Murk Wrap: One Horde Rush Quest

The Heart-o-Lantern Emoticon: Four Horde Rush Quests

The Batwing Bonespike Pickaxe: Seven Horde Rush Quests

About the author