How to open presents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

Winterfest has arrived for another year in Fortnite, bringing players a selection of free goodies to unbox to add to their collections and use in-game.

Of course, there can’t be Winterfest without presents and there is a selection of 14 to choose from this year with 13 available at the start and a final 14th available once all 14 days have passed and every other present has been opened.

If you are playing on the first day though, or this is your first Winterfest, you might be wondering exactly where to find and how to open said presents. So don’t panic, we have your back.

How to open Fortnite Chapter Four Winterfest presents

Image via Epic Games

The first thing you will need to do is hit the little snowflake star icon in the top left of the menu. This will take you to the Winterfest menus. You then need to click “Visit Lodge.”

When you get there, there will be a room filled with 13 presents and one present you can’t touch. You need to select from the left or right pile to find an item you want to open and choose your present.

Once you choose your present you will need to hold the corresponding button on the right to open it. At the time of making this article, it is currently day zero and no presents can be opened, but as the timer in the top right clocks down and a new day passes, you’ll be able to open one Winterfest present per day for the next 14 days leading up to Dec. 27.

These presents reset every day at 9:15 ET. So be up bright and early to snag yourself a free gift.