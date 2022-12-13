How to land tricks on a dirt bike in Fortnite

The annual Winterfest event is now live in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one for all players to enjoy. This seasonal event has returned for another year, and this time it’s introduced an entirely new slate of challenges for players to complete.

The challenges aren’t too difficult to finish, but some of them might require more time than others. One that could give players some trouble is landing tricks on a dirt bike. Not only do players need to physically find a dirt bike in Fortnite, but then they need to earn 150,000 Trick Points while using it.

If you want to speed up this challenge, check out the guide below for a quick run-through on how to find and land tricks on a dirt bike in Fortnite.

Landing tricks on a dirt bike in Fortnite

Luckily for players, dirt bikes are among the most common vehicles to find on the Chapter Four, season one map. They can be found at most of the points of interest and other major locations on the map. If you want to see exactly where they can spawn, you can visit Fortnite.GG. This website features an interactive map and allows you to filter where certain items spawn on the map. Just click the “dirt bikes” option from the “spawn” list and see where to find the vehicle.

The locations that hold the most dirt bikes are Breakwater Bay, Faulty Splits, and Frenzy Fields. If you want the highest chance of securing a bike, you can head to those locations.

Once you’ve managed to find a dirt bike, you can begin doing some tricks on it. To make this process easier, we recommend finding a wide-open area on the map, preferably one with hills so you can jump off of them for extra air time. You also want to find an area that won’t be crawling with enemies since they will likely shoot at you and could destroy your dirt bike.

One of the best locations to land some tricks, that’s not overly populated, is the ice lake. The lake is found in the southern part of the snowy part of the Chapter Four, season one map, west of Brutal Bastion.

Regardless of where you choose to land some tricks, you want to gather some speed with your bike and jump off of a hill or mountain. Once you’re in the air, you can maneuver the bike in different ways to earn Trick Points. But the simplest method to earn points is to do a backflip. This just requires you to move the bike backward while you’re in the air. As you’re nearing the ground, complete the flip and you will earn a massive amount of points.

You can also mess around with different button combinations while in the air. Pressing different buttons will make your character do various tricks, all of which earn you Trick Points. If you do it correctly, you can earn 150,000 Trick Points in one go.