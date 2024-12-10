How to get your Fortnite FTC refund

If you were ever charged for an item in Fortnite without making any purchases or if your child bought in-game items without your authorization, you can apply for a refund with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Those who filed a claim by Oct. 8 are already receiving their payment.

How to apply for the Fortnite FTC refund

How to apply for the Fortnite FTC refund

You must apply through the Fortnite refund website. You’ll need to get your claim number or your Epic Account ID. The claim number will be sent to you via email, but if you didn’t receive any email from the FTC, you can either find your Epic Account ID through the Epic Games webpage or through Fortnite.

How to find your Epic Account ID for FTC refunds

Here’s how to get your Epic Account ID through the Epic Game webpage:

Go to www.epicgames.com. Sign into your account. Hover over your Epic Games account name and click on Account. Your account ID is listed under Account Information.

Here’s how to get your Epic Account ID through Fortnite:

Open the main menu from the Lobby by clicking on your profile picture in the top right corner.

Open the Settings by clicking on the gear icon.

by clicking on the gear icon. Go to the Account and Privacy tab.

tab. Hover over Epic Account ID, and it will appear to the right.

You have until Jan. 10 to file the claim and be eligible for the Fortnite FTC refund. When you complete the claim form, you can choose the receive the payment by check or PayPal. If encounter any problems or need help with your claim, call the FTC at 1-833-915-0880 or send an email to admin@fortniterefund.com.

Am I eligible for the Fortnite FTC refund?

Not all unwanted purchases can be claimed for refund. You need to pay attention to the period the charge was made, and the same goes if your child made an unauthorized purchase. You can apply for the Fortnite FTC refund if any of these three circumstances applies to you, according to the FTC:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

You must live in the U.S. and be at least 18 years old to claim the refund, but if you are not, your parent or guardian will have to fill out the claim form for you.

How much is the Fortnite FTC refund?

How much is the Fortnite FTC refund?

According to the FTC, “your payment amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file a claim”, but they also said the average payment for those who made the claim on Oct. 8 is about $114, which means you could receive more or less than that when the payments are made in 2025.

The FTC has provided an interactive dashboard with a state-by-state breakdown of the refunds. Select the Fortnite (Epic Games) case on the right top corner of the dashboard to follow up on how much has been chased by those who got the refund.

Why is the FTC refunding Fortnite players?

The FTC is issuing the first batch of payments after Epic Games agreed to pay “to resolve allegations” that the company used “design tactics known as dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases and blocking users who “disputed unauthorized charges from accessing their purchased content”. This design also leads children to make unauthorized purchases without the need for parental confirmation.

