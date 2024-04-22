How to get the Cold Snap Pickaxe in Fortnite

There are a few Pickaxes in Fortnite that made their way to creator bundles, and the Cold Snap Pickaxe is one of them.

The Cold Snap Pickaxe was initially added to Fortnite in 2018 and paired with a Gnome skin, The Grimbles. Over the years, the Cold Snap Pickaxe became available via the Vanessuh, Clix, and Twitchcon Champions Bundles.

How to unlock the Cold Snap Pickaxe in Fortnite

Each hit will be cold as ice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Cold Snap Pickaxe in Fortnite by buying it from the in-game shop. The Cold Snap Pickaxe bundle returns to the Fortnite shop a few times during the year, so you’ll need to keep an eye on the shop rotation.

Once the Cold Snap Pickaxe becomes available in the Fortnite shop, you can add it to your collection using V-Bucks.

How many V-Bucks is the Cold Snap Pickaxe in Fortnite?

This pickaxe goes well with many sets. Image via Epic Games

The Cold Snap Pickaxe costs 800 V-Bucks in Fortnite. Considering that Pickaxe is also featured in bundles, you can also choose to buy the bundles for a higher price but for more items.

Vanessuh Bundle — 2,200 V-Bucks Arctica — Playable skin Modern Summit — Back Bling Cold Snap — Pickaxe Candy Cane — Wrap Chicken — Emote Skybound Longboard — Glider

Clix Bundle — 2,300 V-Bucks Sparkplug — Playable skin Scrappy — Back Bling Cold Snap — Pickaxe Magic Wings — Glider Chugga-Chugga — Emote Splatter Spectrum — Wrap

Twitchcon Champions Bundle — 2,300 V-Bucks Peekaboo — Playable Skin Battle Balloon — Back Bling Burning Axe — Harvesting Tool Falcon — Glider Sweety Skull — Wrap Bloomin’ Bouquet — Emote



Is the Cold Snap Pickaxe rare in Fortnite?

The Cold Snap Pickaxe’s rarity in Fortnite is Rare. This means that it’s more common than Epic and Legendary cosmetics in the game. However, the Cold Snap Pickaxe may not always be available since it rotates in and out of the item shop.

If you want to add the Cold Snap Pickaxe to your Fortnite cosmetics collection, follow the daily Fortnite rotation closely.

