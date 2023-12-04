How to get Instruments in Fortnite



You can get Fortnite instruments through the Fortnite Festival battle pass and in the Store starting from Dec. 9. Early leaks suggest these instruments are not just for the new game mode, indicating they can also be used as pickaxes in other modes, including battle royale.

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 season one introduces an empty Instruments tab in your locker. Clicking on it reveals that a guitar, bass, drumset, microphone, and keytar are the instruments available this season, though they are not yet usable as you don’t own any. The Fortnite Festival will feature a distinct battle pass, separate from the battle royale one. Renowned leaker iFireMonkey reports that you can unlock these instruments by obtaining the Festival battle pass and scoring enough Festival Points.

How to get new instrument skins in Fortnite

You can get new Fortnite instrument skins starting Dec. 9 via:

The Fortnite Festival battle pass acquiring Festival points

acquiring Festival points The In-game Store using V-Bucks

As of now, it’s unclear if players will receive a standard set of instruments upon the release of the Festival in Fortnite, or if they will have to purchase them to access the game mode. Currently, all information about instruments in Fortnite comes from leaks. Notably, leakers like iFireMonkey have a track record of reliability and are rarely wrong about upcoming game content. Additionally, Epic Games has announced the Festival as a new game mode arriving soon, which makes the leaked details seem more trustworthy.

What are instruments in Fortnite?

Fortnite instruments are the upcoming cosmetic items for the Fortnite Festival, with the potential for use in battle royale as well. Early leaks indicate that these instruments will be held by characters while playing songs in the Festival, suggesting they function similarly to pickaxes as purely cosmetic items.

Until the Festival’s release on Dec. 9, these instruments will not be available for use in Fortnite, as they have yet to be officially released. This means players will have to wait until the launch date to experience this new feature.

What is Fortnite Festival?

Festival is a new rhythm game mode in Fortnite that challenges players to play song notes on their chosen instrument with precise timing to score points. Success hinges on hitting as many notes as possible with accurate timing, which boosts your score. Leaks suggest that the gameplay of Festival closely resembles the gameplay of the now-defunct Rock Band franchise. In this mode, notes move down a chart on your screen, and you can increase your points through score multipliers by hitting a sequence of notes correctly. Also, leaks suggest various difficulty levels for each instrument’s chart.

Given that Fortnite Festival appears to focus on a full band experience, it is expected that the mode will support squad play. However, it remains unclear whether squads will be limited to four players, especially considering that there are five instruments in total.

The Festival is debuting in a collab with Canadian singer The Weeknd.

All Fortnite instruments leaked so far

A total of 22 Fortnite instruments have been found in the game’s files so far. Here’s the full list:

Guitars

Opening Act

XO 6-String

Nanner Jammer

Filigree

Spacefleet Kontrol

Glacier Electric

Bass

First Bass

Highwire

Big Lug

Roadhouse Neon

XO Bass

Drums

Garage Classic

Pit Kit

Britemare Kit

Microphones

The Mic

Crooner

The Meltdown

Weeknd Mic

Keytars

Keytar Classic

Mochamint Melodic

Sludgie

XO Keys

Thanks again to iFireMonkey for the full list.