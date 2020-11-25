How to get Fortnite's Splash Squadron set for free | Dot Esports

If you have an Intel-powered PC, you could have it for free.

A special new Fortnite cosmetic set is coming, but it has some very unique requirements to unlock it for free.

The Splash Squadron set, which includes an outfit, glider, and pickaxe, is available for players on Windows PC that have select Intel-powered ninth, 10th, or 11th generation Intel Core devices.

To get the skin, you need to prove that you have an Intel device by running some scanning software, creating an account, and a few more steps.

Follow the steps below to unlock the Splash Squadron set in Fortnite.

How to get Splash Squadron set for free in Fortnite

To see if you have a qualifying device, run the Intel Hardware Scanning Tool. If you have a qualifying device:

Create an account at softwareoffer.intel.com/bonus Please allow 72 hours to receive the email from no-reply@softwareoffer.intel.com to verify your account.

Beginning Nov. 30, log into your authenticated account to claim the offer.

You must claim this offer by March 31, 2021.

For further details on participation, visit Intel’s support pages.

How to redeem

If you have a qualifying Intel device, follow these steps: