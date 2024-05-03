Twitch drop for FOrtnite x Star Wars
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

How to get Fortnite x Star Wars Twitch drops

Scruffy nerf herders, make sure to tune in.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 3, 2024 10:23 am

For this May the Fourth in Fortnite, it’s all Star Wars, all the time.

Recommended Videos

The Fortnite x Star Wars event means that every facet of the game is being invaded by characters and items from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. May the Fourth be with you, gamers, because you can both play the game to earn stuff and watch Twitch streamers play Fortnite to get free items, too.

For the Fortnite x Star Wars Twitch drops, though, there’s a little more work that goes into it. You can’t simply watch the stream to earn them as these drops are interactive and a little bit more must be done. Read on below to find out about the drops and how to get them.

All Fortnite x Star Wars Twitch drops and how to get them

There are two Twitch drops to earn for the Fortnite x Star Wars event, the Growling Chewbacca Emoji and Galaxies Collide Loading Screen.

Growling Chewbacca Emoji

Chewbacca emoji in Fortnite
This one’s easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • How to get it: Link your Twitch and Epic accounts via the browser extension.
    • When you tune into a Fortnite stream on Twitch, a browser extension overlay will pop up. Follow the prompts to allow your accounts to be linked. This will unlock the Growling Chewbacca Emoji.
      • To link your Epic to your Twitch, follow the simple instructions below:
        • Click the “Connect” button below the Twitch icon.
        • Click the “Link Account” button.
        • Log in using your Twitch ID.
          • If your account is already linked, this step won’t happen.
        • Click “Authorize” and you will be good to go.

Galaxies Collide Loading Screen

The galaxies, they are colliding! Image via Epic Games
  • How to get it: Watch participating Fortnite Twitch streams and collect all of the Star Wars items that appear on your screen via the browser extension.
    • In total, there are 14 rewards to collect. Simply pay attention to the stream and click on any of the Star Wars characters or icons that pop up to collect all of them.
      • Check your progress by clicking the Fortnite icon on the left side of the Twitch stream while watching on a computer.
Fortnite x Star Wars browser add-on extension
Here’s what the browser extension looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch

The items appear pretty often and consistently, so keep an eye on the stream and just click them as they appear and the loading screen will be yours in no time.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to get Scrap Durasteel
Scrap Durasteel in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to get Scrap Durasteel
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Guided Build
Finished Rebel Guided Build in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Guided Build
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 3, 2024
Read Article Fortnite fans disappointed this one infamous Star Wars character still doesn’t have a skin
Chewbacca holding a Bowcaster in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite fans disappointed this one infamous Star Wars character still doesn’t have a skin
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to get Scrap Durasteel
Scrap Durasteel in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to get Scrap Durasteel
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 3, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Guided Build
Finished Rebel Guided Build in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Rebel Guided Build
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 3, 2024
Read Article Fortnite fans disappointed this one infamous Star Wars character still doesn’t have a skin
Chewbacca holding a Bowcaster in Fortnite
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite fans disappointed this one infamous Star Wars character still doesn’t have a skin
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 3, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.