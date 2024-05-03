How to get Fortnite x Star Wars Twitch drops

For this May the Fourth in Fortnite, it’s all Star Wars, all the time.

The Fortnite x Star Wars event means that every facet of the game is being invaded by characters and items from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. May the Fourth be with you, gamers, because you can both play the game to earn stuff and watch Twitch streamers play Fortnite to get free items, too.

For the Fortnite x Star Wars Twitch drops, though, there’s a little more work that goes into it. You can’t simply watch the stream to earn them as these drops are interactive and a little bit more must be done. Read on below to find out about the drops and how to get them.

All Fortnite x Star Wars Twitch drops and how to get them

There are two Twitch drops to earn for the Fortnite x Star Wars event, the Growling Chewbacca Emoji and Galaxies Collide Loading Screen.

Growling Chewbacca Emoji

This one’s easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get it: Link your Twitch and Epic accounts via the browser extension. When you tune into a Fortnite stream on Twitch, a browser extension overlay will pop up. Follow the prompts to allow your accounts to be linked. This will unlock the Growling Chewbacca Emoji. To link your Epic to your Twitch, follow the simple instructions below: Click the “Connect” button below the Twitch icon. Click the “Link Account” button. Log in using your Twitch ID. If your account is already linked, this step won’t happen. Click “Authorize” and you will be good to go.

Link your Twitch and Epic accounts via the browser extension.

Galaxies Collide Loading Screen

The galaxies, they are colliding! Image via Epic Games

How to get it: Watch participating Fortnite Twitch streams and collect all of the Star Wars items that appear on your screen via the browser extension. In total, there are 14 rewards to collect. Simply pay attention to the stream and click on any of the Star Wars characters or icons that pop up to collect all of them. Check your progress by clicking the Fortnite icon on the left side of the Twitch stream while watching on a computer.

Watch participating Fortnite Twitch streams and collect all of the Star Wars items that appear on your screen via the browser extension.

Here’s what the browser extension looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Twitch

The items appear pretty often and consistently, so keep an eye on the stream and just click them as they appear and the loading screen will be yours in no time.

