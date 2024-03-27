How to get Drax in Fortnite

Fortnite is adding more Marvel characters to its ever-expanding list of collaborations, with Drax, Mantis, and Young Adult Groot joining the island.

Fortnite Chapter Five, season two will add a few more Guardians of the Galaxy characters into the mix.

The game collaborated with Marvel to introduce multiple iconic superheroes, which also gave us Chapter Two, season five, with the likes of Wolverine, Thor, Iron Man, and many more characters, leading to an epic season finale where players had to face Galactus.

Drax, Mantis, and Young Adult Groot



Guardians of The Galaxy x Fortnite pic.twitter.com/1m6iL0UInt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 26, 2024

The other Guardians- Star-Lord and Gamora were introduced to Fortnite in 2019 and 2021, respectively, where they appeared in the item store as bundles part of the Guardians of the Galaxy set.

How much will the Guardians of the Galaxy pack cost in Fortnite?

At the time of writing, we don’t have an exact price for the Guardians of the Galaxy pack in Fortnite. However, a leaker claimed the pack won’t be purchasable with V-bucks. Instead, you will have to spend real money in the item store.

Here are the items coming with the Guardians of the Galaxy pack:

Drax

Cosmetic: Drax

Drax Pickaxe: Drax’s Blades

Drax’s Blades Back Bling: Drax’s Blades

Drax’s Blades Emote: Zargnut Invisibility

Young Adult Groot

Cosmetic: Young Adult Groot

Young Adult Groot Back Bling: Groot’s Gamepad

Groot’s Gamepad Pickaxe: Flora Colossus Fist

Flora Colossus Fist Emote: Potted Groot Dance

Mantis

Cosmetic: Mantis

Mantis Pickaxe: Insectoid Claws

Insectoid Claws Back Bling: Lil Abilisk

In addition to these sets, the pack also has LEGO Fortnite variants of the cosmetics, which can be paired with the existing LEGO variants of Star-Lord and Gamora cosmetics, introduced in the game with the v28.1 update.

Drax and his fellow crewmates should be coming to the item store with the ecent v29.10 update.

