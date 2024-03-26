All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v29.10

Fortnite‘s v29.10 update is scheduled to go live on March 26, which means a surplus of new skins and cosmetics is expected to arrive alongside it.

Epic Games has already highlighted the Lego Fortnite Mechanical Mayhem update, which finally lets players drive their custom-made vehicles. But the regular battle royale mode is also getting a whole host of new cosmetics. Thanks to regular Fortnite leaker HYPEX on X (formerly Twitter), we have a full list of every skin, glider, pickaxe, and more included in the v29.10 update.

All Fortnite v29.10 skins

Young Adult Groot

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

Marvel hero Groot is already in Fortnite as part of the initial Guardians of the Galaxy crossover. But this skin represents his young adult form from the team’s last movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Mantis

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

Resident empath Mantis is the second member of the Guardians of the Galaxy to join Fortnite. While she’s no stranger to fighting, she’s typically stuck to hand-to-hand combat or used her powers to put people to sleep rather than firing off guns.

Drax

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

The final member of the Guardians of the Galaxy to join Fortnite is their literal-minded bruiser, Drax. If you equip this skin, don’t expect to turn invisible just by standing still.

Airphorian

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

Fortnite‘s collaboration with NIKE from last year looks to have made a comeback, with the new character Airphorian described as a kindly citizen of the floating city of Airphoria.

Eclipse

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

Eclipse is another new skin included with the returning NIKE collaboration. Despite sharing the same name, she doesn’t appear to be related to the hostile Eclipse faction from Chapter Four, season four.

Hael

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

A wholly original skin for the season, Hael is included in the Turbulent Sky set. His pretty boy looks may make him a hit with some fans.

Charon

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

Given Chapter Five, season two’s Greek pantheon theming, there’d be at least one more related skin. Rather than any more gods, the newest addition is Fortnite‘s take on Charon, the ferryman of the underworld.

Aubrey

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

The second wholly original skin of the update, Aubrey, seems to be all about blowing things up as evidenced by the hot dog with a lit fuse on her shirt and what looks like a grenade hanging around her neck.

Curious

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

Fans of felines will gravitate towards Curious, who appears to be a cat-themed ninja of some kind, sporting a stylish black and white outfit and matching mask.

Dynamic Hush

Screenshot via HYPEX YouTube

The Hush skin from chapter two has seen a dynamic new alternative aptly named Dynamic Hush, which grants her a new hairstyle and swaps her black outfit for a mostly white one.

All Fortnite v29.10 back blings

The v29.10 update brings 10 new back blings for you to attach to your character of choice, including ones for each of the new Marvel characters (like Drax’s blades) and a new Avatar one that represents the four elements—perfect for the Korra skin. The full list is:

Drax’s Blades

Groot’s Gamepad

Lil Abilisk

OG Max

Avatar Cycle

Pop Dog

Styx Skiff

FNCS Guardian

Hush’s Hardcase

Pathwalker’s Pack

All Fortnite v29.10 pickaxes

There are 11 new pickaxes included in the v29.10 update. Each of the Guardians brings their own weapon of choice (so you can actually use Drax’s blades and not just wear them on your back), and there’s even an option to equip fans made of ice onto your hands like a true waterbender. The full list is:

Drax’s Blades

Flora Colossus Fist

Insectoid Claws

Vac N’ Hack

Waterbender’s Battle Fans

Spear of Inquiry

Starbrite Slasher

The Golden Touch

Immortal War Doru

Silent Sting

Stygian Oar

All Fortnite v29.10 gliders and contrails

The v29.10 update only comes with two gliders and one contrail to acquire, though fans of Avatar will want to snap the Air Glider and contrail if they’re repping Korra in Fortnite. The full list is:

Korra’s Air Glider

Hailstorm Rider

Avatar’s Descent

All Fortnite v29.10 emotes and sprays

There are six new emotes included in the v29.10 update and three new sprays, and there are a few perfect additions here, including one referencing Drax’s attempts to be invisible and the potted Groot dance from when he was reborn. The full list is:

Potted Groot Dance

Zargnut Invisibility

Fresh Out The Box

Wishin’

Avatar’s Flourish

Determined Korra (spray)

Gnome Rave (spray)

Horde’s Hunt (spray)

Korra Reacts

All Fortnite v29.10 wraps

For those who like to keep their weapons stylish, six new wraps are available in the v29.10 update, including one that colors your weapon to match the Water Tribe from Avatar. The full list is:

Golden Ascension

Brite Spots

Cobbletone

Pin Bolt

Shade’s Promise

Water Tribe Colors

All Fortnite v29.10 loading screens

There are nine new loading screens to choose from in the v29.10 update. Two of them will be a must-buy for fans of Korra, but you can also get the constellations depicting some of the Greek gods. The full list is:

Balanced Korra

Bolt of Light

Call of the Highway

Chain of Stars

Constellation’s Wings

Korra

Maxxed Out Portal

The Rise of Midas

Wheelin’ Wild



