Where to eliminate Iron Man at Stark Industries in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Stark Industries has made its way into Fortnite, and as one might expect, so has an Iron Man boss.

As a part of the Chapter Two, season four weekly challenge this week, players are being directed to find and eliminate Mr. Stark.

Iron Man is the second PvE boss available so far this season. Prior to this week, the only other boss for the Marvel superhero-themed Fortnite season was Doctor Doom.

Predictably, Iron Man can be found at Stark Industries, a new location on the Fortnite map that sits directly over where one could previously find Frenzy Farm, which is around the northeastern quarter of the map.

You should be able to encounter him by going to the second floor of the main Stark Industries building. The main Stark Industries building sits on the southern portion of the new Stark Industries POI.

If your plan is to eliminate Iron Man to complete your weekly challenge, it won’t be as easy as Fortnite bosses have been in the past.

In addition to fighting other players who want to eliminate Stark, the NPC has the ability to shoot a laser out of his chest piece and will use repulsors out of his hands.

With the challenge as new as it is, the encounter is not for the faint of heart. The southern Stark Industries building will surely be a hot spot for a while as the masses try to get an Iron Man kill of their own, increasing the encounter’s level of difficulty.