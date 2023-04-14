Fortnite is once again celebrating the Coachella music festival with a variety of game cosmetics and new additions like a Creative Island. One of this year’s additions is two emotes featuring artists from the show, Burna Boy and Bad Bunny. The most popular of the two has been Bad Bunny’s Ask Me emote, with it going viral on Twitter.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get Bad Bunny’s Ask Me emote in Fortnite.

Where to get Bad Bunny’s Ask Me emote in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

During the Coachella event, players will be able to find both Bad Bunny’s Ask Me emote and the Slide Stride emote from Burna Boy. At least for the first week, it’s likely that they’ll remain at the top of the Item Shop. Even after that, they’re likely to remain in the Item Shop for the length of the event, at least until the next update on April 25.

The emote features a short, but catchy, repeating section of Bad Buddy’s song “Tití Me Preguntó,” which was chosen by Time magazine as the best song of the year in 2022. The dance isn’t anything special and looks like a typical Fortnite dance that’s roughly in time with the music. The real attraction here is clearly the music from one of 2022’s most popular artists.

Even if players are unable to get the emote this time, it’s likely to return in the future alongside other Icon series emotes in the music section. Players can even see this section in the Item Shop currently, with these emotes likely joining them in the future.

That’s all of the information you need to know about how to get Bad Bunny’s Ask Me emote in Fortnite.