How to fix matchmaking error #1 in Fortnite

Queuing for a Fortnite match is an instantaneous reflex for most players after the load into the main lobby. On rare occasions, their efforts might endure a setback when a wild matchmaking error #1 can make it impossible to get into a Fortnite match.

Matchmaking error #1 is a rare breed in Fortnite since it looks like a server-related prompt at first sight. However, whenever I received this error in the game, the servers were always up, meaning there was another root cause.

What causes the matchmaking error #1 in Fortnite?

Preventing players from dropping in. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s matchmaking error #1 mostly appears when players try to play a ranked match after a custom game. While the game should be able to make the switch automatically, there seems to be a bug preventing this and causing the error.

How can you fix matchmaking error #1 in Fortnite?

Community members came up with several fixes for matchmaking error #1 in Fortnite. Despite the error’s random nature, there are plenty of solution methods that fans can try to jump back right into the action.

1) Remove the custom game code

If you receive matchmaking error #1 after playing a custom game, remove its code from the Custom Games menu. Try queuing up for a game after deleting the code to see if the error is gone.

2) Coordinate with your party

This matchmaking error can also appear while you’re playing with a group of friends. If that’s the case, have everyone in your party set their status to unready, and then ask the party leader to ready up first before everyone. Once you complete this sequence, try starting a Fortnite game again.

3) Change your region settings

While this error doesn’t seem to have any ties with Fortnite’s servers, changing region settings worked for some fans. If you’ve previously selected a single region to play Fortnite, set it to auto. Players who play the game on auto server settings can choose a specific server to see if it makes a difference.

4) Change your fill setting

The fill option allows Fortnite players to match with others and play in the featured team size of their preferred game mode.You’ll always have the option to enter as two people to a squad match, but this setting might also be causing matchmaking error #1.

When I first encountered the error, I was playing with a friend in squads with fill enabled. Upon receiving the error, I switched fill to no fill, and it was an instant fix.

5) Turn on crossplay

The crossplay setting affects the matchmaking pool sizes. If you receive this error and have the option disabled, try turning it on. After doing so, restart Fortnite before queuing up for another match.

6) Join another party

While this error has been bothering squad players, there have been instances where it also prevented solo players from joining a match. If you encounter this error code while trying to play Fortnite alone, try joining a party briefly and then leave it.