How to fix ‘high complexity, low memory error’ in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is a great game for relaxing and building your ideal village, but your progression may be halted by the “high complexity, low memory error.” If this impacts you, we can tell you how to resolve it.

Since first dropping in December 2023, LEGO Fortnite has seen considerable updates, including a Star Wars village, vehicles, and the ability to add animals to your village—all of which can take up a significant amount of room in your world.

As you build more and expand your world, you are increasingly likely to encounter the “high complexity, low memory error’.” But there are some ways to fix it. Read on to find out.

Lego Fortnite ‘high complexity, low memory error’ explained

Remove things you no longer need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “high complexity” error in LEGO Fortnite limits your ability to build new constructs, so it’s a problem that needs fixing. One of the errors tied to it is “low memory error.”

If you encounter the “low memory” notice after receiving the “high complexity” warning in LEGO Fortnite, try the following methods.

Reduce overall constructs by removing items and buildings you no longer want or need.

Reduce the number of items in your world, such as storage, farming areas, and unnecessary resources.

Reduce the number of creatures in your world by eliminating any nearby creatures or removing any creatures in your village you no longer want.

Move to a different, less dense area of your world and try again.

Exit LEGO Fortnite and re-enter your world.

The amount of memory in LEGO Fortnite depends on the platform you are playing on, so players on Nintendo Switch, for example, may not be able to have as many constructs in their village as those on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC.

Unfortunately, if you have reached the limit for the amount of memory available for your platform, the above fixes will only work if you make a considerable reduction to the number of buildings and constructs in your world.

