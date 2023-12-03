How to fix Fortnite’s ‘Sorry, you are visiting our service too frequent’

There are a couple of fixes you can try.

You’ve cleared your daytime or evening schedule and are sitting down for the latest Fortnite event, only to run into an error message before you can even launch the game. Frustrating, no?

The “Sorry, you are visiting our service too frequent” error is a common message that appears in the Epic Games client upon attempting to launch Fortnite on occasion, but what does it mean and are there any fixes for this pesky error?

What is the “Sorry, you are visiting our service too frequent” cause in Fortnite?

Here’s a few fixes to try to get back into Fortnite as quickly as possible. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The “Sorry, you are visiting our service too frequent” error in Fortnite appears on occasion when attempting to launch Fortnite from the Epic Games library and is often spotted whenever Fortnite is running a huge event in the client.

The causes for this issue vary but in most cases, it is because Epic is detecting too many login or launch attempts from the same IP address. Each internet connection has an IP address and in some cases, such as in tight networks like schools, the same IP address is used. If too many people on the same IP address are opening Fortnite at the same time, the error occurs—Epic would prefer players use their private addresses or connections to access the game.

Due to this error, Fortnite players have missed huge events in the game as they are accessing the title from the same location as a bunch of other players. This error works great at fighting off DDOS attacks or multi-account hacks but unfortunately affects players during high-traffic moments.

How to fix “Sorry, you are visiting our service too frequent” error in Fortnite

Unfortunately, there’s no simple fix for the “Sorry, you are visiting our service too frequent” error in Fortnite. It’s not like you’ll be able to toggle a setting on or off to open the game—in most cases, you’ll just have to wait until players on your connection log off.

You can try a few common fixes, including restarting your device, restarting your internet connection, or attempting to use a different account. If you’re using a private connection, changing your IP address by unplugging your internet modem, waiting a few minutes, then starting the connection again can work.