Don't let it get in your way.

Fortnite’s error code 91 is a guaranteed way to ruin your gaming experience. So, let’s get to the bottom of why it’s happening and how you can fix it quickly.

Most error codes are the bane of gamer’s existence and while Fortnite provides a relatively smooth gameplay experience, there are still some error codes—just like every other modern game. These error codes are usually fixed with a simple reboot, but some require some tinkering to get back to business.

Fear not, this error code is fixable. It’ll just require time and a little patience.

What is the error code 91 in Fortnite?

This could be you. Image via Epic Games

If you see the error 91 code in Fortnite, you’ve likely got a connectivity issue. It won’t matter what platform you’re meant to be building on, but if you’re in a party with two or more players, you’ll eventually get this error if the issue arises.

How to fix error code 91 in Fortnite

1) Check Fortnite’s Socials

Checking Fortnite’s social media will save you the effort of taking your PC apart. So, you may as well hit up Fortnite’s Twitter account to see if anyone else has the same issue. If everyone is having problems, odds are it’s the servers themselves.

Otherwise, test out the solutions below.

2) Check your in-game settings

It’s definitely worth checking your settings in Fortnite as well. The issue could be coming from the host servers.

To check if you’re the problem, do this:

Click the avatar icon in the top left corner of your screen when at the main menu

Locate your Online Status and ensure it says you’re up and running

Make sure your Party Joinability tab says Friends

The next step is to head to Privacy and change your Matchmaking Region to Public.

3) Restart your game/PC/Internet

This is the instant fix for most issues in gaming. If you’ve restarted your game, odds are you’ll give it the push it needs to bring itself back to life. The same goes for your PC. Restarting your PC helps get everything back in order.

Make sure your connection is solid by checking the lights on your router or restarting your connection on your PlayStation or Xbox console via Network Settings.