How to find Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one

Fortnite has managed to continuously bring back players each year thanks to its ability to constantly introduce new content and mechanics. This has never been more true than with the introduction of each new Chapter, leading into the current Chapter Four. This new season has brought some new map changes, including the addition of Hot Spots to the new Chapter Four map.

These are special areas on the map where players will be able to find better loot. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find Hot Spots in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

Where are the Hot Spots in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

There’s no one place a Hot Spot will spawn; instead, they’ll be rotating gold-named locations that change after every match. This means that players won’t be able to scope out any Hot Spots ahead of time, instead having to react to the changes as they find them in each game.

Players also won’t be able to see the Hot Spots on the map until they’ve uncovered the specific area. Otherwise, it will be greyed out.

Hot Spots aren’t a new mechanic, having previously been seen in season nine. There will be special loot drones that have high-rarity weapons and gear that players can shoot out of the sky. Many spawn in one location, so watch out for other players who are also aiming for the highest-quality loot.

This should add an interesting new strategy to Chapter Four, allowing players to get some of the better loot at the start of the game. This will allow them to focus on getting eliminations and completing objectives since they don’t have to worry about their loadout.