Among the arid dunes and countless cacti in the Dry Valley of LEGO Fortnite, a striking creature has been discovered with the Storm-Wild Sand Brute taking its first thundering steps into the world.

This destructive monster is one of the many Storm-Wild creature variants that have been added to the game’s new Expert Mode, which adds plenty of harsh punishments for small mistakes. The Storm-Wild Sand Brute, for example, is one of the strongest enemies you can find in the wild but is a necessary target if you wish to unlock the new biome-centric trophies.

If you’re ready for a battle among the sand, here’s how to find and defeat a Storm-Wild Sand Brute in LEGO Fortnite.

Defeating LEGO Fortnite‘s Storm-Wild Sand Brute, explained

The only way to revive in Expert Mode. Image via Epic Games

To find a Storm-Wild Sand Brute in LEGO Fortnite, you must travel over to the Dry Valley biome and explore the various valleys and cliffs in the area. You should eventually stumble upon a Sand Brute that’s tearing up any creatures around it, although you’re searching for a specific type of Sand Brute.

If the creature’s body is glowing purple with purple eyes, then it’s a Storm-Wild Sand Brute variant. This powerful monster boasts even stronger attacks, faster movement speed, and more durability than his normal Sand Brute sibling, meaning you’ll need some of your best equipment to survive an encounter and tell the tale.

Here are all of the items and resources you need to beat a Storm-Wild Sand Brute:

Weapons Epic-tier Recurve Crossbow Bowcaster/DL-44/E-11 blasters Dynamite

Tools/items Cool-Headed Charm Totem of Return Charm of Resilience/Reflection Charm Grappler



For weaponry, you’ll want the best ranged weapons to fight off this Sand Brute variant. It’s a bad idea to fight the brute head-on with melee attacks since a couple of strikes will immediately take you down—and in Expert Mode, it’s a permanent death. Instead, use an Epic-tier Recurve Crossbow, Star Wars blasters, and Dynamite to keep your distance while dealing as much damage as you can with your friends.

For tools and items, you’ll need to grab a Cool-Headed Charm to handle the increased heat in the Dry Valley biome, a Totem of Return to revive you in case you’re crushed by the brute, and one of the defensive charms listed to keep you healthy during the fight. A Grappler could also be a great getaway tool if you find yourself right under the brute as he begins to slam his massive fists into the ground.

