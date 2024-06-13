How to craft the Totem of Return in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite’s v30.10 update dropped on June 13, and it added the Totem of Return, which is a fantastic tool for saving your loot even after dying in challenging modes.

Recommended Videos

While trying to survive against deadly foes in LEGO Fortnite, having potent Totems in your inventory is a no-brainer. Totems give you all kinds of benefits, such as increased health points, resistance against elemental damages, and regenerative capabilities, which are clutch while fighting enemies in the game. So, how do you get your hands on the Totem of Return in LEGO Fortnite?

How to get the Totem of Return in LEGO Fortnite

Always save up your loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock all the recipes for Totem of Return by defeating Storm-Wild enemies and adding Storm Cores to your inventory.

Here’s how you craft all the rarities of the Totem of Return in LEGO Fornite at your Workbench:

To craft the Uncommon rarity of Totem of Return: 50 Storm Cores, eight Wolf Claws, five silk thread, and three Shell.

rarity of Totem of Return: To craft the Rare rarity of Totem of Return: 50 Storm Cores, eight Sand Claws, five wool threads, and three Sand Shells.

rarity of Totem of Return: To craft the Epic Rarity of Totem of Return: 50 Storm Cores, eight Arctic Claws, heavy wool threads, and three Frost Shells.

The rarity of your Totem of Return decides the number of hearts you get after you wake up from your sleep. So, the higher the rarity of the Totem, the more health points you will gain after waking up in your base. But, due to its availability in all rarities, players of all levels can get their hands on the Totem of Return and make good use of them.

What does the Totem of Return do in LEGO Fortnite?

Take me away from danger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Totem of Return in LEGO Fortnite saves you from losing your inventory after death. So, if you have it equipped during the heated battle with a brute, upon your death, you can spawn immediately back to your village’s bed while retaining all of your precious loot.

After using the Totem once, it breaks. You can only use it once, and after that, you need to craft it again by collecting the resources and putting it all together at your Workbench.

If you’re playing the game in expert mode, then death could be fatal to your progress, so having one Totem of Return in your inventory ensures that you have that one break out of a jail card to return to your base safely.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy