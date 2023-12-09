How to find an Ice Cave in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, there are many different locations that you’ll need to visit to find top-tier resources, including caves hidden among the various hills and mountains across the world. Ice caves are one of these locales since they hold many different secrets, enemies, and loot for you and your friends to collect.

Ice caves are very different from regular caves or lava caves because they have very different resources to offer, along with different challenges and obstacles that you must prepare for. If you’re hunting for marble, for example, you might want to stick to the regular grassland caves.

If you’re looking for more specific resources, however, here is how to find ice caves in LEGO Fortnite.

Locating ice caves in LEGO Fortnite

A snow-covered treasure trove. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding an ice cave is pretty easy once you know what to look for. Players have to travel over to the snowy tundras of the Frostlands and look for large outcroppings of stone that mark the entrance to a mine. You’ll know that you’ve found the right place if you approach the entrance, and the inside looks blue with jagged rocks from the ceiling.

Once you enter, you’ll notice that your temperature will rapidly drop, so make sure that you have a bunch of Hot Peppers to keep your cold resistance up. Even better, you should bring some Spicy Burgers if you can manage them since they give you great cold resistance for about 10 minutes. You can also place down a bonfire to help warm up your team while in the caves.

Within the ice cave, players can find some unique loot that can only be found in this part of the map, including Iron and Sapphire, which are valuable resources needed to improve certain furniture and structures and even upgrade tools to become even stronger and more efficient. There are also chests inside that will give out rare loot from time to time.

Note that you can easily get lost within the snaking pathways found in the cave, but usually, there is more than one entrance that you’ll end up stumbling upon alongside your crew.