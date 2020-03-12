How to “Destroy Ghost Dropboxes using Explosives” or “Destroy Shadow Dropboxes using Explosives” in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

It’s the end of the fourth week of challenges for Fortnite Chapter Two’s second season and Epic Games is asking players to once again head to the various dropboxes across the map.

Just like in week two, players will need to head to one of the various dropboxes across the world. But this time, players have to blow them up with an explosive weapon, such as rocket launchers or grenades.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players will only gain access to this mission, though, if they’ve reached level 40, completed 18 of the 20 TNTina challenges, and have the Battle Pass.

There’s a selection of different dropboxes to go to, but the quickest seems to be Sweaty Sands and Pleasant Park. It takes around three minutes to get between both sets of boxes for Ghost and Shadow.

If you go into Team Rumble, you have a higher chance of finding explosives. You can also get around the map easier thanks to the redeploy function.