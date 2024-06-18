Since the rock legends Metallica are the season four icons in Fortnite, there are lots of special assets associated with the band you can claim. Many of them require V-Bucks, but there is some free content too like the Metallica wrap you can earn by damaging bosses.

This quest might sound daunting if you aren’t familiar with the big bosses of the season, but it’s not as difficult as you might think and you get a pretty epic wrap for fairly minimal work. Here’s how to damage bosses for free Metallica wrap in Fortnite.

How to damage bosses in Fortnite

You can fight all three or just take on one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To damage bosses in Fortnite and claim the Metallica wrap, you need to deal a total of 200 damage against the Machinist, Megalo Don, or Ringmaster Scarr. Although the quest tasks you with damaging bosses, you can actually choose whether you deal the full amount of damage against just one boss or battle against multiple bosses to reach the targeted 200 damage.

The first step in this quest is tracking down one of the three bosses. Both the Machinist and Megalo Don can either be at their fixed locations or wandering around the map. The Machinist is at Redline Rig when she’s stationary while Megalo Don can be found at Brutal Beachhead when he’s not exploring. If they’re out and about, you can find their Medallion marker on the map. Ringmaster Scarr is easier to find since she’s always in the Nitrodome.

Before you tackle this feat, it’s a good idea to ensure you have some strong weapons. The bosses can deal some pretty substantial damage, so you ideally want loot like Mythic weapons and Nitro Fists before you go up against them.

If you’re worried you won’t be able to take on these bosses, you could grab a modded vehicle and go up against them while driving one. Hitting them with your car or a vehicle mod still counts as dealing damage, so this is a viable option too.

Ringmaster Scarr is the easiest boss to find since she’s always at the Nitrodome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another way to make this task easier is to team up with friends. The one issue with this is that you’ll likely be dealing less damage against the boss since you won’t be the only one fighting them, so if you take this route, it’s likely you may need to seek out additional bosses depending on how much damage you manage to get done.

How to get Justice Reigns Metallica wrap in Fortnite

As soon as you have dealt the required 200 damage against any or all of the three Medallion bosses in Fortnite, the special Justice Reigns Metallica-themed wrap will automatically be unlocked. You can claim and view it at the end of the round when you finish this quest.

It’s a pretty cool wrap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This wrap pairs quite well with all Metallica skins and other assets you can unlock. It’s also the perfect wrap to have equipped when attending the Metallica concert so you can fit the theme of the epic live event.

