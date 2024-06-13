How to collect Metallica Music notes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three went full metal with patch v30.10 when Epic Games added Metallica to the game. The heavy metal band hit the ground running with exclusive challenges, one of which requires Fortnite players to find Metallica Music notes.

My first instinct was to check the Fortnite Festival songs alongside all the songs and radio stations after I saw the word “music” in the quest. But it turned out to be a hands-on quest, meaning you need to get on the battle bus and jump into a new Fortnite match to find Metallica Music notes.

Where to find Metallica Music notes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

Look for the green music notes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Metallica Music notes everywhere in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three because they appear inside loot chests and ammo boxes. As you explore all the new content, modes, and skins in Fortnite Metallica update v30.10, you should find plenty of Metallica Music notes.

I recommend landing in crowded areas like the Nitrodome and Pleasant Piazza to get Metallica Music notes. In these locations, you can find the notes while looting, and they might also drop from enemy players. Landing in locations where you can find many loot containers and take down enemies at the same time is the quickest way to get Metallica Music notes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Metallica Music notes are colored lime/green, and once you collect five of them, you’ll complete the second stage of the Metallica quests, and you’ll have eight remaining.

