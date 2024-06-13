Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Metallica's racing map in Fortnite.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

How to collect Metallica Music notes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

Seek and find the Metallica Music notes.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 07:21 am

Fortnite Chapter Five, season three went full metal with patch v30.10 when Epic Games added Metallica to the game. The heavy metal band hit the ground running with exclusive challenges, one of which requires Fortnite players to find Metallica Music notes.

Recommended Videos

My first instinct was to check the Fortnite Festival songs alongside all the songs and radio stations after I saw the word “music” in the quest. But it turned out to be a hands-on quest, meaning you need to get on the battle bus and jump into a new Fortnite match to find Metallica Music notes.

Where to find Metallica Music notes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

Metallica Quest in Fortnite quest log Chapter Five, season three
Look for the green music notes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Metallica Music notes everywhere in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three because they appear inside loot chests and ammo boxes. As you explore all the new content, modes, and skins in Fortnite Metallica update v30.10, you should find plenty of Metallica Music notes.

I recommend landing in crowded areas like the Nitrodome and Pleasant Piazza to get Metallica Music notes. In these locations, you can find the notes while looting, and they might also drop from enemy players. Landing in locations where you can find many loot containers and take down enemies at the same time is the quickest way to get Metallica Music notes in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three.

Metallica Music notes are colored lime/green, and once you collect five of them, you’ll complete the second stage of the Metallica quests, and you’ll have eight remaining.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.
twitter linkedin