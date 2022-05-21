How to claim the free Fortnite Volcanic Assassin Pack

Each new week in Fortnite introduces new challenges, and sometimes new cosmetics. The latest Fortnite patch added the Volcanic Assassin Pack, with plenty of new cosmetic options for players looking to stand out.
The Volcanic Assassin Pack features a total of four cosmetics.
- Fiery Flow Wrap
- Fiery Jam Back Bling
- Sulfuric Street Shine Pickaxe
- Tectonic Komplex Skin
The Volcanic Assassin Pack is only available to unlock on PC, and you can claim it by following the steps below.
- Launch Fortnite
- Head over to the in-game shop
- Find the Special Offers and Bundles section
- Click on the Volcanic Assassin Pack
- Purchase it for 0 V-Bucks, since the bundle is free
Upon unlocking the pack, players will only gain access to the Tectonic Komplex Skin. If you’re looking to unlock the other skins, you’ll need to complete the challenges that will unlock after completing the steps above.
How to unlock the Fortnite Volcanic Assassin Pack on consoles, Android, and iOS devices
Console and mobile Fortnite players can claim the Volcanic Assassin Pack by logging into their accounts on a PC. If you don’t have access to a PC, however, there’s a workaround that allows you to claim this bundle.
- Launch the browser function on your Android or iOS device
- Navigate to the official site of NVIDIA GeForce Now
- Scroll down and use the launch button that suits you under the “Browser Experience” section
- Once you load into NVIDIA GeForce Now, it’ll ask you to log in with your Fortnite account
- Upon logging in with your account, you’ll load into the main lobby
- Open up the in-game shop and claim the Volcanic Assassin Pack
When players use GeForce Now, they’ll essentially be streaming a gameplay session from a PC that NVIDIA hosts. They’ll technically be on a PC, allowing them to claim the bundle. This way, players on any platform can unlock the Volcanic Assassin Pack.