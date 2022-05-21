How to claim the free Fortnite Volcanic Assassin Pack

Each new week in Fortnite introduces new challenges, and sometimes new cosmetics. The latest Fortnite patch added the Volcanic Assassin Pack, with plenty of new cosmetic options for players looking to stand out.

The Volcanic Assassin Pack features a total of four cosmetics.

Fiery Flow Wrap

Fiery Jam Back Bling

Sulfuric Street Shine Pickaxe

Tectonic Komplex Skin

The Volcanic Assassin Pack is only available to unlock on PC, and you can claim it by following the steps below.

Launch Fortnite

Head over to the in-game shop

Find the Special Offers and Bundles section

Click on the Volcanic Assassin Pack

Purchase it for 0 V-Bucks, since the bundle is free

Upon unlocking the pack, players will only gain access to the Tectonic Komplex Skin. If you’re looking to unlock the other skins, you’ll need to complete the challenges that will unlock after completing the steps above.

How to unlock the Fortnite Volcanic Assassin Pack on consoles, Android, and iOS devices

Console and mobile Fortnite players can claim the Volcanic Assassin Pack by logging into their accounts on a PC. If you don’t have access to a PC, however, there’s a workaround that allows you to claim this bundle.

Launch the browser function on your Android or iOS device

Navigate to the official site of NVIDIA GeForce Now

Scroll down and use the launch button that suits you under the “Browser Experience” section

Once you load into NVIDIA GeForce Now, it’ll ask you to log in with your Fortnite account

Upon logging in with your account, you’ll load into the main lobby

Open up the in-game shop and claim the Volcanic Assassin Pack

When players use GeForce Now, they’ll essentially be streaming a gameplay session from a PC that NVIDIA hosts. They’ll technically be on a PC, allowing them to claim the bundle. This way, players on any platform can unlock the Volcanic Assassin Pack.