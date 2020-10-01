How to change your username in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Usernames play a defining role in your gaming career. There’s no shame in opting-in for the first thing that comes to your mind while creating your account, but no one will want to become a world champion with a username like “360noScope420BlazeIt.”

If you believe your second wind has arrived and you have the perfect idea for a name, changing your username in Fortnite is considerably the most straightforward process you’ll go through in any online game. Considering changing your name used to be a premium feature in past popular titles, players can take advantage of their creativity whenever they want to in Epic Games’ battle royale.

Your username that appears while playing Fortnite is named Epic Games display name. Any changes made to your Epic Games display name will also alter your username in any title that uses the feature inside Epic Games Store.

Here’s everything you need to know to change your in-game name in Fortnite.

How can you change your username in Fortnite and other Epic titles?

There are a couple of ways to change your name in Fortnite, you can do it through Fortnite official website or the Epic Games launcher. We’ll be going over both of them to cover all bases.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Starting with the website method, you’ll need to click on the Sign In button that should be located toward the top right corner of your screen. Click on no on the prompt that’ll appear and press the Sign In button that’ll be on the bottom of the log in menu.

Enter your details and log in to your account. The login process should direct you back to the main page, and your username will appear on the top right corner of your screen. Click on your name and then the “Account” option on top of the drop-down menu.

Your Display Name will be under the “General” tab, and you’ll be able to change it by clicking the pencil icon next to it.

Alternatively, you can log into the Epic Games launcher and click on your name on the bottom left corner. Click on Manage Account on the menu that should appear, and the Fortnite webpage should pop-up by itself, navigating you to the last step of the initial method.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Note that you can only change your username every two weeks, so there’ll always be a next time to come up with that super cool name.