How to change the in-game language settings in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite has a steep learning curve, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s one of the most accessible and easy-to-pick-up battle royales on the market. The game defaulting to a language you’re not familiar with can turn navigating around the menus into a living nightmare, however, since you’ll need to guess your way through.

While Fortnite adjusts its language settings based on your OS’ default language, there can always be minor bugs or your housemate may be pulling a prank on you. Though it may feel like your Fortnite career is about to end since you won’t be able to understand any of the callouts, fear not since the solution is relatively simple.

Changing the in-game language in Fortnite doesn’t alter the game’s layout, which means readjusting the language settings should only take a couple of seconds. Playing with a different language than your mother tongue doesn’t always have to be a mistake, either.

Changing the language setting to something you’re trying to learn in real life can give you a significant boost when it comes to your learning speed since you’ll constantly be seeing new words and phrases while still having fun in Fortnite. Making that language a part of your life is also an essential part of becoming a fluent speaker, so we also recommend changing your phone and PC’s languages to go along with Fortnite if you’re committed.

Here’s how you can change your language settings in Fortnite.

Changing the language in Fortnite

To change your language in Fortnite, you’ll need to log into the game and make your way to the main menu where the icon with three horizontal lines appears in the top right corner of your screen.

Once you click on that icon, two columns will appear on your screen. The left one will show your friends list, while the right one will feature a list of choices.

Click on the top one, which is the settings button, and you should find yourself inside your video settings. Video settings are the first page of the options menu. You’ll need to click on the cog icon that should be located just next to it.

The cog icon represents the game settings, which starts with the language and region options. The first adjustable option on the list will alter your in-game language. You’ll have the option to choose from the following languages:

Arabic

English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Spanish (Latin America, Spain)

Turkish

The language changing process is the same for all devices since Fortnite’s user interface is relatively similar on all platforms.