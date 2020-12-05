How to change regions in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Gaming is a universal hobby without borders. Many games, including Fortnite, have become a gathering point for many gamers around the world. While players from countries close to each other get to play side-by-side without any drawbacks, It gets a little bit trickier for players who live in different continents.

Playing in servers close to your location is a must if you want to have low ping. Your ping value describes the connection quality between you and the game servers, and high values may cause your game experience to suffer by lagging.

Regardless of the consequences, there will be times that you will need to change regions to play with your mates, or to play on your home server while traveling to avoid language barriers. Unlike games like CS:GO, Fortnite natively allows its players to change regions. Doing so will put you in that server’s respective matchmaking pool, and you will be matched against players of that region.

Here’s how you can switch regions in Fortnite.

How can you change your region in Fortnite?

Changing your gameplay region in Fortnite is relatively straightforward. Before attempting any of the steps, you will need to launch Fortnite through the Epic Games launcher.

Click on the icon with three stripes that you can find on the top right corner of your screen.

Click on Settings.

Select “game” options by clicking the cog icon.

You should be able to see the dedicated switcher to pick your matchmaking region, and using the arrow icons next to it will allow you to change your server.

Once you click on this setting, Fortnite will also show you your ping to all the servers available. We recommend picking servers with playable ping values; anything below 100 should be perfect, and you should start noticing delays after 150. If you have a keen eye for latency and always play with a decent correction, you may notice differences even at lower ping values like 90-110.

Pick the server you would like to play in and click on apply.

The process will also be the same on consoles since Fortnite uses the same UI on all platforms. You can follow the steps above on your PlayStation 4, 5, Xbox One, Series X, and Series S.

This method won’t change your region on the Epic Games launcher, PlayStation Network, or Xbox Live.