Goat Simulator 3 is the new chaotic adventure from Coffee Stain Studios that sets the player goat loose in a world that’s begging to be destroyed. There are many puzzles, quests, and collectibles hidden around the world for players who are willing to look for them. One of the game’s achievements asks the player to turn themselves into an egg.

Players will need to find the chicken farm first if they want to complete this achievement. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to become an egg in Goat Simulator 3.

How to become an egg in Goat Simulator 3

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

You’ll need to head to the chicken farm at the location above, just southwest of the Brumehill Cemetery. You’ll know you’re at the right place when you notice the large barn and the sign for the chicken eggs on the road. Head to the front of the barn, which also has a sign for chicken eggs at the top and a large double door.

To turn something into an egg, you’ll need to place it into the large red food bowl. Then ring the dinner bell to make a giant chicken pop out of the barn and eat out of the bowl, turning anything it’s consumed into an egg. To turn yourself into an egg, you just need to be inside the food bowl immediately after ringing the bell.

Something you can do to make sure that you’re in the dish in time is to use one of the game’s many launching gears to hit the bell with you already inside it.