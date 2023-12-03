How to apply a weapon mod at a Mod Bench in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

There are a lot of reasons to take risks in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and Weapon Benchs are just one of them. Looking for an edge in every gunfight? Then this is for you.

Weapon Benchs allow you to assign mods to weapons, improving their performance. They are not easy to get to, however, and you will need to ensure you have everything you need before you get there. Make sure you grab some shields, health packs, weapons, and plenty of ammo because you might need to take on quite a mob to get to them.

Where to find all Weapon Mod Benches in Fortnite Screenshot by Dot Esports There are five Weapon Benchs in the game, and they can all be seen on the map above. You can find them at the following POIs:

Snooty Steppes

Fencing Fields

Reckless Railways

Grand Glacier

Lavish Lair

The bad news is that the benches are hidden in locked Vaults, which can only be opened with an item dropped from the area boss. They can also be protected by large groups of AI enemies, so make sure you are armed for bear before you get there.

How to open the Vaults

You will also need to find an area boss, and those bosses will carry a Society Medallion. They will also be marked on the map, and it should be quite easy for you to track them down at each location. These Medallions are very useful because they will increase your max shields and your shield recovery rate, but they will also allow you to open the vaults by interacting with the small keypad beside the door.

When you take out the boss and pick up the Medallion, you will get an onscreen arrow that guides you to the Vault. Follow it to open the door and get access to the Vault. Inside you will find Gold Bars, weapons, chests, and the Weapon Bench.

How to apply a weapon mod at a Mod Bench

To apply a weapon mod, interact with the Weapon Mod Bench, and you will get a list of options for that weapon. Mods can include new optics, magazines, and brakes, and all can affect your weapon in different ways. You will need Gold Bars to be able to buy them, however, so make sure you grab some before making your way to the Vault. If you forget, you might get lucky and find some inside.