Here are all leaked skins and cosmetics for Fortnite’s v9.40 update

A new Fortnite update was released this morning with the v9.40 patch. There’s a lot to read and understand from the patch notes, but there’s even more news hidden in the game files that Epic added with the update.

Dataminers are already working through these files and uncovering what’s coming in the next few days in Fortnite. As usual, they found several skins, gliders, pickaxes, and back blings that are already part of the game and should be released anytime soon as purchasable products in the Item Shop or as a reward for some kind of upcoming challenge set.



The highlight of the leak is the Astro Assassin character outfit. It seems to be a rework of the Gemini skin that dataminers found in the files in the beginning of season nine that Epic never added to the game. Players will see Blue and Red variants of the outfit, though it’s unclear if they’ll have to unlock either of them or if the outfit comes with the two styles.

Other cosmetics reveal that Epic is already setting up the second Fortnite anniversary event. Though it will still take some time for Battle Royale to be two years old, Epic celebrates the anniversary of the release of the first game mode, which is what we know today as Save the World. Players will probably be able to get a birthday cupcake spray and emote along with a music pack and a pickaxe when this year’s anniversary event drops.

Even though all these cosmetics seem real and are reportedly found today in the Fortnite v9.40 update game files, players may never see some of them. Epic still has to go through them and choose which ones to push live, and it could leave some out if it finds an issue with the item.

If any of these cosmetics are coming, they should be released within one or two weeks.