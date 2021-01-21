How to start or join a Creative server in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Get started with your very own Creative server.

Fortnite’s sandbox mode Creative launched in 2018, giving players the space to freely create content of their accord.

The mode, which provides access to a private island, encourages players to use their imagination and build totally from scratch. Players can create their own server or join a friend and complete challenges and earn rewards.

Creative is perfect for warming up, letting off some steam, or taking it easy in Fortnite. The possibilities are endless.

Here’s how to easily start or join a Creative server in Fortnite.

How to start a Creative server

If you wish to start a server of your own, simply launch Fortnite from the Epic Games client and select Creative on the introduction screen. After joining the Lobby, click the big yellow “Play” button in the bottom right corner, then select “Launch” from the pop-up window.

You should now be automatically redirected to your newly created server. From here, you can get started with Creative and build your island.

How to join a Creative server

To join someone else’s Creative server in Fortnite, you’ll first need to add them to your friendslist. They must also be online with their server up and running when you log in.

If your friend is ready and waiting, click on their name in the lobby. Now, an option to join their server will appear, and after some time, you should be redirected to their island. After you join the island, you’re free to contribute, may that be building upon, or destroying their creations.