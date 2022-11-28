Fortnite ‘Fracture’ event teasers show characters lost in space

Fortnite is one of the most popular live service games in the world thanks to the constant influx of content the game receives. In addition, the game also holds exclusive events that players can only view live, such as the most recent “Collision” event that ended Chapter Three, season two. As players prepare for the “Fracture” event in just a few days, Epic Games is sharing some telling teasers.

In different teasers over the last week, there have been short videos of characters reacting to something in the distance and ending up alone on the island. These didn’t seem to tell much, just that something was coming. But today, Fortnite has shared a tweet showing Guff floating through space with a hashtag associated with the event.

A brighter day lives just on the horizon 🌇



Enjoy Paradise while it lasts.#FortniteFracture. 12.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/abRYIlNOpN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2022

This follows another similar tweet from earlier in the week showing Mancake in a dark area, now also presumed to be space. The fact that both of these characters seem to be untethered from the island might tell more than originally thought.

Oh, the bittersweet feeling of the world crumbling beneath you. #FortniteFracture. 12.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/WIPEUsYsNE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 25, 2022

In both of these teasers, players will notice a four, either on Guff’s chest as a tattoo or Mancake’s floating syrup above his head. Both of these moments are likely referring to the fact that this event could be the end of Chapter Three and the beginning of Chapter Four. It’s only been a year since the start of Chapter Three, so this could also mark the beginning of Fortnite Chapters that only last a year.

The Chapter Three map was introduced to the game roughly a year ago during the “Flipped” season, alluding to the fact that the island has two different maps, one on each side. The “Fracture” event may also apply to the way the new map will come about, with the current existing island potentially being broken apart, or fractured, before coming back together.

In these teaser photos, it seems that players may be temporarily drifting through space as the island breaks apart. In a recent seasonal “Paradise” quest, players are told by The Paradigm, currently in a different reality, that the world we’ve become familiar with will be destroyed and there’s no other way around it. It’s the only way to get rid of the Chrome and save the Zero Point from The Herald.

We won’t have to wait much longer for the event, which is set to begin this Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3pm CT. Make sure you log into the game ahead of time to ensure you don’t miss a second of this cataclysmic event.