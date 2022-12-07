Fortnite Chapter 4 Season One XP glitch, explained

Think of all the XP you're missing out on.

Fortnite is still one of the biggest battle royale titles on the market currently, and the new chapter and season bringeth new glitches.

Prepare yourself for an unimaginable amount of XP, because the newest glitch in town, is here to give you all the goods you could ask for. All players have to do is jump through a couple of hoops to get crazy amounts of XP, that’ll level you up unbelievably fast.

There seem to be several different Fortnite XP glitches popping up around the place, but each one comes through a private one-vs-one server.

A quick search will find you an easy video to follow, but fortunately, look no further—Dot Esports has you covered.

How to do the XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter Four: Season One

Image via Epic Games

This gem of a glitch was found by YouTuber Jyku and gives players so much XP that you won’t know what to do with it.

Firstly what you’ll do is:

Click on the “1v1 Private Fights” menu on the right side of your screen

Go to Island code, which is located at the top of your screen

Type in 620240701119 and load up the map

Walk into the rift on the right side

Once you’ve landed, turn to your right-hand side and go toward the game banner

Start building ramps behind the banner, so your ramps are covering the left side of it

Build three ramps, and build three floors outward

Once you’ve done this, you should see an XP room prompt, go ahead and use that

This does sound like an order, but it’s over quickly.

After you’ve landed in the XP room, look to the right-hand side, where the dark metal house is, and climb up to the top

Go to the farthest point on the roof and you’ll find an XP button

Interact with this, and this is the start of your XP journey

As soon as you’ve done this, you’ll earn 300 XP per second, which will continually build no matter what you’re doing.

For the next stage, you’ll want to go to the same banner once more.

Follow these steps, and you’ve got yourself another 300 XP per second.