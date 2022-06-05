Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3 cinematic trailer teases new features

Fortnite is only hours away from its new season. Epic Games released the battle royale’s cinematic trailer for Chapter Three, season three today. Titled “VIBIN,” the new season welcomes new names and introduces some of the old mechanics players were familiar with from earlier seasons.

The Baller vehicle looks to be back for the season as it was being used in the roller coaster-like structure in the trailer. Darth Vader looked like he was having a blast in one of the Ballers, and the whole map had a festival-like feeling to it.

A new concert area and other fun activities around the map seem to be in the books for the Fortnite players as the Zero Point appears to be stuck somewhere underwater for the time being. Considering the name of the season, VIBIN, the Fortnite world might be aiming to relax and take it a little slowly after continuous world-ending disasters in the last couple of seasons.

Fortnite’s storyline is one of the more hectic ones out there, so one could imagine the peace and quiet will likely be interrupted by a dire problem throughout the season. With Darth Vader and other Star Wars characters decorating the season’s battle pass, another problem from space could be in the books for the Fortnite world.

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season two, concluded with the Collision event, destroying the Imagined Order and saving the Zero Point. The event ended with the Foundation and Jones going after Geno, an important character that players haven’t seen live before.