1 day ago Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 “Bone-Peely” skin coming to Item Shop for Halloween

This skin should become available later today.

peely
Image via Epic Games

Epic Games has some spooky, celebratory plans for Halloween in Fortnite Chapter Two tonight.

Fortnitemares 2019 challenges are already live, allowing players to earn in-game XP and exclusive event items. But now, a Halloween-themed version of the popular Peely skin will become available tonight.

Fortnite on Twitter

Peely rises and he’s got a bone to pick… Available tonight 🍌 https://t.co/BAK9gLCTij

Rumors were circulating that Peely would be getting a new style or skin named “Bone-Peely,” especially after popular data miner ShiinaBR posted a photo that was accidentally leaked in the German News API of Fortnite Chapter Two.

But earlier today, the official Fortnite Twitter account posted a 21-second video showing off Bone-Peely pulling a Ghoul Trooper out of a grave.

Ghoul Trooper is now available in the Item Shop again for 1,500 V-Bucks, which will also include the Bear Brained back bling.

Image via Epic Games

Keep in mind that players will have to purchase Bone-Peely. It won’t be an alternate style for the original Peely skin that was released in season eight.

Players will be able to purchase Bone-Peely with V-Bucks when the Fortnite Item Shop refreshes at 7pm CT.