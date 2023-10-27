Fortnite Chapter 1 season 5’s official release date confirmed

Fortnite fans, gather your Shield Potions, loot some guns, and prepare for the return of Chapter One season five, which finally has a release date, thanks to Epic Games.

As announced on Oct. 27, the new season of the most popular Battle Royale is coming next week, with its launch scheduled for Nov. 3, 2023.

Sprint (or Mantle, your choice) back to Chapter 1….see you soon 11.3.2023. #FortniteOG pic.twitter.com/4LnTksppRp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 27, 2023

The upcoming season has been hugely anticipated by Fortnite’s fans, and for good reason. Most importantly, it will reportedly bring the original map from the first season, which was playable all the way back in 2018 when the Battle Royale genre and Fortnite specifically became global juggernauts in the gaming industry.

As part of the old school map, it’s also expected to bring the classic POIs (Points of Interest) like Tilted Towers, Greasy Grove, and Flush Factory. Most of these have cemented themselves in Fortnite’s history as the game’s standout locations in the game, and everyone who played the game five years ago will agree. I remember dozens of times I randomly died in these POIs, but I made twice as many fond memories in them as well.

Chapter One, season five has no confirmed end date just yet, though according to well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX, that is scheduled to happen on Dec. 3, with a countdown starting on Nov. 21.

Next Fortnite Season (Season 5 / Chapter 1) is set to have an end event with a countdown starting on November 21st, and the Season itself is set to end on December 3rd ‼️



It also has something to do with the Lobby and Extended Downtime, similar to Ch1SX 👀 [Via @NotJulesDev] pic.twitter.com/ma03vuOZMD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 22, 2023

Besides the release date, Epic Games hasn’t revealed much so far about Fortnite’s Chapter One season five. But, since the update is scheduled to go live next Friday, we’re expecting more info to become available in the coming week. If the developers don’t announce anything themselves, the leakers surely will dig something out.

