Five Nights at Freddy’s creator teases possible Fortnite collaboration, Freddy Fazbear cameo

A cryptic post by the creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s has alluded to an upcoming unknown collaboration and fans are already convinced it’s a Fortnite teamup.

Scott, the famed creator of Five Nights at Freddy’s, shared an August timeline on X (formerly Twitter) outlining different dates and releases coming up throughout the month. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a Fortnite update is scheduled on Aug. 6, aligning perfectly with the unknown Five Nights At Freddy’s collabo teased on Scott’s timeline.

Don’t get caught. Image via Scott Games.

Fortnite is no stranger to cross-franchise collaborations, as many famous characters and celebrities have worked alongside Epic Games to add skins to the battle royale. Now, it seems this iconic indie horror game, which inspired a feature film and a potential sequel, could see its terrifying characters reanimated in the battle royale.

Before this speculation, hardcore fans of both titles have been asking Epic for a collaboration with the horror franchise, with some even creating images of the animatronics in a Fortnite lobby as concept art. The most requested Five Nights skin is Freddy Fazbear the mechanical bear, one of the franchise’s most iconic villains.

Now that a potential collab could be in the works, many fans are sharing their excitement across social media, while others are “keeping expectations down” in case the rumors turn out false. Some players are also questioning the validity of these speculations, since Five Nights‘ creator famously said he was uninterested in collabs some years ago.

Five Nights at Freddy's will announce a secret collaboration on August 6 😳



Fortnite is dropping a new update on the same day, too…



Is it finally happening? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TmKywpXYlY — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 19, 2024

It is important to note there’s been no official confirmation from Epic regarding the existence of rumored the Freddy Fazbear skin or if the collab is happening. Regardless of this week’s eventual outcome, Fazbear remains one of the most requested skins in Fortnite history, and fans will continue to eagerly await any crossovers.

