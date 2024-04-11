Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel gets green light after first flick’s $300m success

After the first entry in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie franchise became a big hit at the box office, Universal and Blumhouse Productions have confirmed they’re working on a sequel.

Recommended Videos

The second Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is scheduled to release in the fall of 2025, according to Variety. This was confirmed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Looking at how big of a financial hit the first entry in the series was, this news is all but a surprise. Five Nights at Freddy’s released in 2023 with a small budget of $20 million, but it returned its investment 15 times over, making $291 million at the box office.

It quickly became Blumhouse’s highest-grossing movie. Alongside its cinema release, Five Nights at Freddy’s released on Peacock, a streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. Adding a movie immediately to streaming services tends to hurt ticket sales. But, in this case, it still turned in massive profit.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has an 87 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 2,500 reviews. This fantastic rating comes alongside a poor 32 percent Tomatometer, based on 214 critic reviews.

It remains to be seen what the sequel will entail. No specific details were shared at CinemaCon. But with the movie being just a year and a half away, we’ll almost certainly know more about the sequel soon.

The first movie was based on a popular Five Nights at Freddy’s video game franchise, which includes 10 games, excluding multiple spin-offs. The sequel will likely be based on the second entry in the series.

In Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, players take on the role of Jeremy Fitzgerald, a security in the Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza restaurant. The iconic animatronics once again try to kill the protagonist, this time using new tactics.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more