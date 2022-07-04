Cented is the latest FaZe player to be kicked for hate speech

Gamers get a bad reputation for running their mouths and saying things that are hateful, derogatory, or both. FaZe Clan has been on the perpetrating end multiple times, having to dismiss players for saying racist remarks. Most recently, professional Fortnite player FaZe Cented was removed from the team for saying the n-word in a group voice chat.

According to a video being spread on Twitter, Cented entered into a voice chat lobby, immediately using the n-word as a greeting to the other players. One of the other players seems to react with surprise before the clip ends. FaZe announced yesterday at 5pm CT that it was no longer partnered with the pro player.

FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same.



Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer. — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 3, 2022

In a brief statement on Twitter, the company states that “We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer.” Faze recently kicked out three players in July 2021 due to a crypto scam and faced backlash when FaZe Virus expressed heavy disapproval over the group’s supportive Pride post in June.

Cented posted a brief apology on Twitter, in part saying “No longer with FaZE… I made a mistake and theres no excuses.” He also posted a much lengthier statement using TwitLonger, stating that he shouldn’t have that word in his vocabulary at all and he regrets it.

In his longer statement, he says “I had a once in a lifetime opportunity to be an example, a role model and arguably a decent human being and chose not to. I chose to put myself and everything I represent in jeopardy by being immature. I am ashamed of myself and my actions.”

While Cented still maintains his platform and audience, he will surely be negatively affected by his actions and the loss of the FaZe branding.