Everything included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

You have to pump those quests up, these are rookie numbers.

Fortnite players welcome a new season and a battle pass that once again comes packed with awesome cosmetics for the Epic Games battle royale.

While Spider-Man was hanging on the cover of chapter three, season one, Doctor Strange takes the main stage in the second season of the third chapter. There are already a bunch of challenges to finish which will help players to max out their battle passes before the season expires.

In addition to all the new skins, the building mechanic is currently disabled in the game. Epic Games experimented with a couple of game modes that didn’t allow building in the past, but disabling it for all players will mean that everyone will need to adapt until the mechanic returns to the game.

If you don’t feel comfortable playing competitive matches without building, you can still use the downtime to complete quests and unlock the following battle pass rewards.

Page 1

Omni Sword – Screengrab via Epic Games 2.0’s Revenge – Screengrab via Epic Games Tsuki Reborn – Screengrab via Epic Games Eye of Agamoto – Screengrab via Epic Games Kata Pack – Screengrab via Epic Games Banner Icon – Screengrab via Epic Games Tsuki 2.0 – Screengrab via Epic Games Kata Tech Burstwing – Screengrab via Epic Games Cyber Smooch – Screengrab via Epic Games

Page 2

Gunnar – Screengrab via Epic Games Punch Saw – Screengrab via Epic Games Buzz Pack – Screengrab via Epic Games Blade Break – Screengrab via Epic Games Gunnars Special – Screengrab via Epic Games Feel the Chain – Screengrab via Epic Games If Looks Could – Screengrab via Epic Games Chain Surfer – Screengrab via Epic Games Banner Icon – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 3

Get Ripped – Screengrab via Epic Games Before the Strike – Screengrab via Epic Games Chain Palms – Screengrab via Epic Games Gunnar Approved – Screengrab via Epic Games Cyclo Curl – Screengrab via Epic Games Tsuki 2.0 Shimmering Pearl – Screengrab via Epic Games Gunnar Order Helmet – Screengrab via Epic Games Gunnar Arctic Tag – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 4

Gunnar Ultra Charge – Screengrab via Epic Games Banner Icon – Screengrab via Epic Games The Imagined Blade – Screengrab via Epic Games Big Guns – Screengrab via Epic Games The Imagined Wingspan – Screengrab via Epic Games The Imagined – Screengrab via Epic Games Turning Point – Screengrab via Epic Games The Imagined Wingspan – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 5

Fizzix – Screengrab via Epic Games Captain’s Tag – Screengrab via Epic Games KO Club – Screengrab via Epic Games Segway Tour – Screengrab via Epic Games Kiarra KO – Screengrab via Epic Games Geared Up – Screengrab via Epic Games Finish Line – Screengrab via Epic Games KO Cruiser – Screengrab via Epic Games Rebels- Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 6

Imagined – Screengrab via Epic Games Bag of Essentials – Screengrab via Epic Games I Just Wanna Fight – Screengrab via Epic Games Banner Icon – Screengrab via Epic Games Tsuki 2.0 Iridium – Screengrab via Epic Games The Imagined Aura – Screengrab via Epic Games The Imagined Combat Elite – Screengrab via Epic Games Imagination Unlimited – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 7

Banner Icon – Screengrab via Epic Games Armored Battle Bus – Screengrab via Epic Games The Origin – Screengrab via Epic Games Cubic Scepter – Screengrab via Epic Games Cube Aether – Screengrab via Epic Games Kiarra KO – Screengrab via Epic Games Original Issue – Screengrab via Epic Games Cubefall – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 8

Erisa’s Crest – Screengrab via Epic Games The Origin Granite – Screengrab via Epic Games Erisa – Screengrab via Epic Games Guardian Daggers – Screengrab via Epic Games Banner Icon – Screengrab via Epic Games Wheel of Daggers – Screengrab via Epic Games !?! – Screengrab via Epic Games Love Lock – Screengrab via Epic Games Hunter Returns – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 9

Fallen Daggers – Screengrab via Epic Games Erisa Cerulean – Screengrab via Epic Games Unchained – Screengrab via Epic Games Origin’s Anthem – Screengrab via Epic Games Fallen Kingdom – Screengrab via Epic Games Erisa Alert – Screengrab via Epic Games Dagger Dance – Screengrab via Epic Games Happy Heart – Screengrab via Epic Games



Page 10