Everything included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

Fortnite players welcome a new season and a battle pass that once again comes packed with awesome cosmetics for the Epic Games battle royale.
While Spider-Man was hanging on the cover of chapter three, season one, Doctor Strange takes the main stage in the second season of the third chapter. There are already a bunch of challenges to finish which will help players to max out their battle passes before the season expires.
In addition to all the new skins, the building mechanic is currently disabled in the game. Epic Games experimented with a couple of game modes that didn’t allow building in the past, but disabling it for all players will mean that everyone will need to adapt until the mechanic returns to the game.
If you don’t feel comfortable playing competitive matches without building, you can still use the downtime to complete quests and unlock the following battle pass rewards.