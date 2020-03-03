Epic says it’s working on fixing performance issues in Fortnite before the competitive season kicks off

Epic Games is finally prioritizing competitive play in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two. The developer is working on addressing performance issues impacting both clients and servers.

The goal is to improve stability in the game before any cash prized competitions take place. This information will be posted with scheduled updates, communicating with players, and letting them know the ins and outs of the game’s progression.

In the past, Epic has been reluctant to share this sort of information and has frequently left players in the dark. Pro play has struggled while updates have been aimed at casual players ruining the competition. Game-breaking items, bugs, and exploits have become a norm in Fortnite.

This has frustrated players, especially those with a competitive background. Winning and performing consistently in Fortnite has become more difficult than in past seasons. If Epic is true to its word and can fix performance issues that are plaguing the game, pro players will be on a much more even playing field.

The downside of the new development is that big tournaments, such as the Fortnite World Cup, might be delayed as a direct result.

Last year, the World Cup took place in July in New York and featured a $30 million prize pool. If Epic doesn’t sort out its performance issues any time soon, it might be delayed. The coronavirus outbreak could also be a contributing factor. Epic may deliberately wish to delay any large scale events to prevent the spread of the virus.

The full details have yet to be revealed by Epic, but more information is expected soon.