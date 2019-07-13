A 7-day countdown has appeared in the sky in Fortnite: Battle Royale

Epic Games is officially counting down the days until something big happens in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

A timer is now visible in the sky above the Fortnite island and it seems to be counting down to 1pm CT on Saturday, July 20. It’s unclear exactly what will happen at this specific time, but Fortnite fans have a few good guesses at this point.

Fortnite News on Twitter Saturday, July 20th. 2pm ET

Most fans believe that there will be a Pacific Rim-style fight at the end of Fortnite season nine. And the new countdown that appeared today could be showing us when the big battle will happen.

A giant robot has been being built piece by piece in Pressure Plant over the last few weeks. Fans think it will take on the mysterious creature that broke free from the Polar Peak iceberg—data miners have seen it swimming with the Ice Castle on its back.

Epic put on a spectacular show last season with the unvaulting event, but the company could be trying to one-up itself with a giant robot-vs-monster battle. Regardless of what happens in seven days, though, fans will be eager to see whatever Epic has planned when the countdown in the sky hits zero.