Can you get old Fortnite Battle Pass skins?

Can you turn back the clock if you missed out on some premium skins?

In Fortnite, as in many other video games, the skins make the person. One of the chief reasons Fortnite has grown to where it is today is because of the cosmetics developer Epic Games has been able to release into the game.

From the classic default skins that started it all to the sweaty soccer skins to the current Marvel superhero skins, it seems like every corner of the entertainment world has been turned into a Fortnite skin.

But, an age-old question has continually popped up in regard to certain skins. That question is whether or not players can acquire old Battle Pass skins today.

The Battle Pass skins are arguably the most popular out of any skin collection in Fortnite. They’re easy to obtain if players play the game enough, and they often look tremendous, especially when paired with other Battle Pass cosmetics. However, one issue many fans have with these particular skins is how limited they are.

Some players want a way to purchase the Battle Pass skins they might have missed out on in the early days of Fortnite or in a season they might not have played.

Acquiring old Battle Pass skins in Fortnite

Unfortunately for any fans that are trying to bolster their cosmetic locker with old skins, the answer is no, you cannot purchase or unlock old Battle Pass skins in Fortnite. Epic has made it extremely clear that once a season has come and gone, so will its Battle Pass skins.

While there might be some programs out there that claim to be able to give players any skin they want, a large majority of them don’t work. Epic has intended each season’s Battle Pass skins to be exclusive to that season and that season alone.

This goes for skins featured specifically on the tier system of the Battle Pass and the secret Battle Pass skins as well, such as Deadpool.

Perhaps in the future Epic will change its mind on this matter.

But, for now, players will need to unlock each season’s Battle Pass skins if they want to ensure they add it to their cosmetic locker. If not, whatever skins players did not unlock will be whisked away and likely never return to Fortnite.