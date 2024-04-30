All week 8 quests in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 2

You can earn XP and battle pass items by working through your weekly quests in Fortnite. They can sometimes be tricky, but they’re always worth attempting for the rewards you can gain. The week eight quests in Chapter Five, season two are a mix of easy and tough tasks.

Once you figure out what needs to be done, finishing most Fortnite quests is a lot easier than you’d expect. Here are all of the week eight quests for Fortnite Chapter Five, season two and how to complete them.

All Fortnite Chapter Five, season two week eight quests

Some easy ones and some tough ones. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

You have six quests to complete for week eight in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two. Each one is vastly different from the last, which means you need to travel around the map and potentially work through a couple of matches to finish them all.

How to travel distance while sprinting in Fortnite

You can complete the travel distance while sprinting task by sprinting a total of 1,700 distance. This is a pretty big amount, so it’s probably going to take you a couple of matches to finish.

It’s possible to make this task a whole lot easier and quicker to finish using Mythic Airbending. You can sprint while using Air Wheel, which marks off distance a lot faster, but you need to act quickly if you want to use this method since the Fortnite Avatar Elements event is ending soon.

How to jam at Restored Reel’s stage and Slumberyard’s dance floor in Fortnite

You need to perform a Jam Loop at both the Restored Reels stage and Slumberyard dance floor to finish this task. At both locations, there are specific spots where you need to perform this action.

At Restored Reels , you have to perform on the stage in front of the massive movie screen.

, you have to perform on the stage in front of the massive movie screen. At Slumberyard, you need to be standing on the ground by the DJ setup on the stage right beneath the white tiger mural.

Perform any song you like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to headshot enemy players in Fortnite

Successfully land 20 headshots on other players to finish this quest. You can do so by aiming for players’ heads while shooting at them. You have to hit other players and not NPCs to progress in this task.

If you’re struggling to land headshots, try focusing on knocking players down and then aiming for their heads once they’re on the ground and can’t move around much. You have to be in a mode other than single-player for this method to work or enemy players will die instantly instead of being knocked down for you to easily shoot.

How to collect weapons at the Summit Temple in Fortnite

While at the Summit Temple, collect a total of 12 weapons to complete this task. The Summit Temple is located just north of Mount Olympus and south of Grand Glacier up in the mountains.

This location is fairly popular because of the weekly quest and its proximity to Mount Olympus, so do your best to grab weapons as quickly as possible. You can also expect that it might take a couple of matches to complete this task depending on how many other players are looting there too as you can run out of items to collect.

Travel east for this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to search Produce Boxes in Fortnite

A total of eight Produce Boxes need to be opened to complete this quest. Produce Boxes are small brown and green cardboard boxes that always contain fruits and vegetables.

You can find Produce Boxes just about anywhere on the map, but you’ll have the most luck when searching inside buildings. Some spots I like to visit to find them include the many structures around Reckless Railways, Fencing Fields, and Snooty Steppes.

How to damage players with a fully modded weapon in Fortnite

You need to deal 800 damage against enemy players using a fully modded weapon for this task. Before you can even attempt it, you have to find a Mod Bench to upgrade your weapon, which can be done by visiting a Bunker Mod Bench location.

To visit a Bunker so you can mod your weapon, you need to survive until the second storm circle closes. Bunkers don’t open until this point, and they’re the only spot you can visit to upgrade your weapon with mods.

There are nine different Bunkers you can visit to use a Mod Bench so you can get your weapon fully modded.

One is to the west of Lavish Lair and south of Rebel’s Roost.

One is to the east of Lavish Lair and west of Classy Courts.

One is to the east of Classy Courts.

One is to the south of Reckless Railways.

One is slightly west of Mount Olympus.

One is to the south of Fencing Fields.

One is just south of Pleasant Piazza.

One is to the west of Grim Gate.

One is to the south of The Underworld.

You can find Bunkers around most parts of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

With all of the week eight quests complete, you might now need to go back to past quests you missed like the week seven quests or Cerberus’ Snapshot quests. There are still many other tasks you can tackle to earn XP so you can progress through the Myths & Mortals battle pass, so make sure you work on everything you can to claim the most rewards possible before it ends.

