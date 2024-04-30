One of the many weekly tasks you might encounter in Fortnite involves jamming out at Restored Reels and Slumberyard. You earn 10,000 XP for successfully finishing this quest, but figuring out what you need to do for it can be tricky.

Recommended Videos

Once you know what needs to be done for this task, you’ll be on your way to earning that XP in no time. Here’s how to jam at Restored Reel’s stage and Slumberyard’s dance floor in Fortnite.

How to jam at Restored Reels and Slumberyard in Fortnite

You have to do some traveling for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To jam at Restored Reel’s stage and Slumberyard’s dance floor, you need to visit both locations and perform a Jam Loop while there. This is different from regular emotes you can use and has to be done at very specific spots within each location.

The first step in this quest is figuring out where you need to go for each part of it.

Restored Reels is located south of Lavish Lair and east of Grim Gate. The stage is near the south end of the area.

is located south of Lavish Lair and east of Grim Gate. The stage is near the south end of the area. Slumberyard is up in the snowy mountains near the northeast corner of the map. It’s just east of Classy Courts and the dance floor is inside the building by a DJ setup with music equipment.

How to jam at Restored Reel’s stage in Fortnite

You can jam at Restored Reel’s stage by standing on the stage and performing any Jam Loop you like. The trickiest part of this task is figuring out where you need to be to complete it.

The stage is in the center of this area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head over to the massive movie screen down near the bottom of the amphitheater at Restored Reels. No matter where you are in this area, the movie screen is so massive that you should be able to spot it with ease. If you’re having trouble finding it, try climbing up on a roof in the area and looking around for the massive blank screen.

By the movie screen, hop up on the stage and make your way over to the equipment sitting in the middle. You have to be on the stage to complete this quest, so make sure you climb up before you get to jamming.

Once you’re right by the equipment table, hold down the emote button and switch over to Locker Jam Loops or Jam Loops. Select any option from the list including Drums, Bass, Lead, or Vocals then choose the Jam Loop you want to complete this part of the task.

Jam however you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to jam at Slumberyard’s dance floor in Fortnite

At Slumberyard, you need to approach the music equipment DJ setup on the small stage and jam right by it. You want to stand close to the equipment but not on the stage with it as the ground near it is the dance floor you have to jam on.

To find this location, look for the mural featuring a white tiger with a red crown. Right in front of this painting is the DJ setup on a stage. Stand in front of the stage and start any Jam Loop to finish this part of the quest.

The ground doesn’t look like a dance floor which can make this part of the quest tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With this quest done, you might consider working on the Cerberus’ Snapshot quests next since they’re a great way to earn even more XP. These tasks are pretty easy to work through, although you do have to embark on a complex scavenger hunt that involves visiting cryptic locations like near snow, where people bury yummy bones too, and on a grassy island in the center of everything.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more