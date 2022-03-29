 All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 - Dot Esports

All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Even if you secure decent starting loot right after landing in Fortnite, there will always be room for improvements. In addition to weapons, players also need a handful of consumables throughout a match to ensure they stay at full health and shields.

Towards the later stages of a match, your loot sources will significantly decrease, and you’ll need to find alternative solutions. Picking off players and claiming their loot will always be ideal, but you can also stop by vending machines and pick up the item you need the most.

There’s a handful of Fortnite vending machines; here’s where you can find them.

Vending machines are categorized into two separate categories, Mending Machines and Weapon-O-Matics.

Mending Machines

Mending Machines offer variable loot, ranging from bandages to shields.

LandmarkMending Machine Location
Camp CuddleLocated in a gas station at the west side of the landrmark
Chonker’s SpeedwayThis Mending Machine is located in a gas station located at northwest of Chonker’s Speedway, in a gas station
Condo CanyonThis Mending Machine can be found in a gas station around the north side of the landmark, near the bridge
Coney CrossroadsLocated in a gas station around the northeast side of the landmark
Greasy GroveCan be found in a gas station located at the southeast part of the landmark
Logjam LumberyardLocated at the west part of the landmark, in a gas station
SanctuaryCan be found next to a shop at the southwest part of the landmark
Sleepy SoundLocated in the middle of the garage and the gas station in the landmark 
The Daily BugleCan be found in a gas station located at the east of the Daily Bugle
The FortressLocated in a gas station at the north part of the landmark
The JonesesCan be found in a gas station, at the west of the landmark
Tilted TowersIn a gas station, located at the southern part of Tilted Towers

Weapon-O-Matic locations

Weapon-O-Matics store weapons and give players to buy weapons that they haven’t been able to find while looting.

LandmarkWeapon-O-Matic Location
Camp CuddleThere are two Weapon-O-Matics in Camp Cuddle.The first one can be found in the center of the landmark while the other Weapon-O-Matic is located inside the cabin with a green roof
Chonker’s SpeedwayThe two ​​Weapon-O-Matics in this location can be found at the north and south ends of the landmark
Condo CanyonThe first Weapon-O-Matic in this location is near the pool areaThe second one can be found close to the bridge
Coney CrossroadsThe first Weapon-O-Matic in this landmark can be found inside the ice cream shopThe second can be found near the water foundation, around the northwest corner of the landmark
Greasy GroveThe first Weapon-O-Matic is inside the Mexican restaurantThe second one is on the side of a store in the middle of the landmark
Logjam LumberyardThe first Weapon-O-Matic in Logjam Lumberyard is on the right side of the lumber factoryThe second one is on the docks
Rocky ReelsThe first Weapon-O-Matic is in the playground while the second can be found inside the building at the top
SanctuaryLocated near the largest building in Sanctuary
Shifty ShaftsThe first Weapon-O-Matic in this location is located next to the mine at the back of the landmarkThe second one can be found around landmark’s south
Sleepy SoundThe first Weapon-O-Matic can be found at the center of the landmark, in the motelThe second one is located near a Grocery Store
Synapse StationThe Weapon-O-Matic in this landmark can  be found inside a building located toward the east
The Daily BugleThe first Weapon-O-Matic is located at the back of the Daily Bugle buildingThe second one can be found inside a small building at the southeast corner of the landmark
The JonesesThe first Weapon-O-Matic is located at the center of the landmarkThe second one can be found at the south part of the landmark, inside a building with a red roof