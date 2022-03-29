All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Just shake them a little if your coins get stuck.

Even if you secure decent starting loot right after landing in Fortnite, there will always be room for improvements. In addition to weapons, players also need a handful of consumables throughout a match to ensure they stay at full health and shields.

Towards the later stages of a match, your loot sources will significantly decrease, and you’ll need to find alternative solutions. Picking off players and claiming their loot will always be ideal, but you can also stop by vending machines and pick up the item you need the most.

There’s a handful of Fortnite vending machines; here’s where you can find them.

Vending machines are categorized into two separate categories, Mending Machines and Weapon-O-Matics.

Mending Machines

Mending Machines offer variable loot, ranging from bandages to shields.

Landmark Mending Machine Location Camp Cuddle Located in a gas station at the west side of the landrmark Chonker’s Speedway This Mending Machine is located in a gas station located at northwest of Chonker’s Speedway, in a gas station Condo Canyon This Mending Machine can be found in a gas station around the north side of the landmark, near the bridge Coney Crossroads Located in a gas station around the northeast side of the landmark Greasy Grove Can be found in a gas station located at the southeast part of the landmark Logjam Lumberyard Located at the west part of the landmark, in a gas station Sanctuary Can be found next to a shop at the southwest part of the landmark Sleepy Sound Located in the middle of the garage and the gas station in the landmark The Daily Bugle Can be found in a gas station located at the east of the Daily Bugle The Fortress Located in a gas station at the north part of the landmark The Joneses Can be found in a gas station, at the west of the landmark Tilted Towers In a gas station, located at the southern part of Tilted Towers

Weapon-O-Matic locations

Weapon-O-Matics store weapons and give players to buy weapons that they haven’t been able to find while looting.