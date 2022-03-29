All Vending Machine locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Even if you secure decent starting loot right after landing in Fortnite, there will always be room for improvements. In addition to weapons, players also need a handful of consumables throughout a match to ensure they stay at full health and shields.
Towards the later stages of a match, your loot sources will significantly decrease, and you’ll need to find alternative solutions. Picking off players and claiming their loot will always be ideal, but you can also stop by vending machines and pick up the item you need the most.
There’s a handful of Fortnite vending machines; here’s where you can find them.
Vending machines are categorized into two separate categories, Mending Machines and Weapon-O-Matics.
Mending Machines
Mending Machines offer variable loot, ranging from bandages to shields.
|Landmark
|Mending Machine Location
|Camp Cuddle
|Located in a gas station at the west side of the landrmark
|Chonker’s Speedway
|This Mending Machine is located in a gas station located at northwest of Chonker’s Speedway, in a gas station
|Condo Canyon
|This Mending Machine can be found in a gas station around the north side of the landmark, near the bridge
|Coney Crossroads
|Located in a gas station around the northeast side of the landmark
|Greasy Grove
|Can be found in a gas station located at the southeast part of the landmark
|Logjam Lumberyard
|Located at the west part of the landmark, in a gas station
|Sanctuary
|Can be found next to a shop at the southwest part of the landmark
|Sleepy Sound
|Located in the middle of the garage and the gas station in the landmark
|The Daily Bugle
|Can be found in a gas station located at the east of the Daily Bugle
|The Fortress
|Located in a gas station at the north part of the landmark
|The Joneses
|Can be found in a gas station, at the west of the landmark
|Tilted Towers
|In a gas station, located at the southern part of Tilted Towers
Weapon-O-Matic locations
Weapon-O-Matics store weapons and give players to buy weapons that they haven’t been able to find while looting.
|Landmark
|Weapon-O-Matic Location
|Camp Cuddle
|There are two Weapon-O-Matics in Camp Cuddle.The first one can be found in the center of the landmark while the other Weapon-O-Matic is located inside the cabin with a green roof
|Chonker’s Speedway
|The two Weapon-O-Matics in this location can be found at the north and south ends of the landmark
|Condo Canyon
|The first Weapon-O-Matic in this location is near the pool areaThe second one can be found close to the bridge
|Coney Crossroads
|The first Weapon-O-Matic in this landmark can be found inside the ice cream shopThe second can be found near the water foundation, around the northwest corner of the landmark
|Greasy Grove
|The first Weapon-O-Matic is inside the Mexican restaurantThe second one is on the side of a store in the middle of the landmark
|Logjam Lumberyard
|The first Weapon-O-Matic in Logjam Lumberyard is on the right side of the lumber factoryThe second one is on the docks
|Rocky Reels
|The first Weapon-O-Matic is in the playground while the second can be found inside the building at the top
|Sanctuary
|Located near the largest building in Sanctuary
|Shifty Shafts
|The first Weapon-O-Matic in this location is located next to the mine at the back of the landmarkThe second one can be found around landmark’s south
|Sleepy Sound
|The first Weapon-O-Matic can be found at the center of the landmark, in the motelThe second one is located near a Grocery Store
|Synapse Station
|The Weapon-O-Matic in this landmark can be found inside a building located toward the east
|The Daily Bugle
|The first Weapon-O-Matic is located at the back of the Daily Bugle buildingThe second one can be found inside a small building at the southeast corner of the landmark
|The Joneses
|The first Weapon-O-Matic is located at the center of the landmarkThe second one can be found at the south part of the landmark, inside a building with a red roof