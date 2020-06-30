All Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 3 | Dot Esports

The days of the Battle Medals in Fortnite that awarded players on a daily basis for performing specific in-game tasks are over. Chapter Two, season three introduced a slightly-reworked version of the system under the name Punch Cards.

The main difference between the two is that Punch Cards aren’t refreshed every day but feature progressive challenges instead. Each set of challenges gets harder once you start punching the cards.

Each milestone on a Punch Card rewards players with 14,000 XP. There are countless milestones to keep you occupied throughout the season. Though it’s hard to tell if players will be able to grind more XP through the Punch Cards compared to Battle Medals, since it also depends on one’s playstyle and ability to complete challenges, they’re certainly a more interactive approach to the system.

Epic Games can also introduce more Punch Cards throughout the season, which means that it may be a good idea to keep an eye on the battle pass screen or the patch notes.

Here are all the Punch Cards in Fortnite Chapter Two, season three that you can start collecting right away.

A: Survival/Victory

Survivor – Get top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

– Get top 10 placements (3, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) Victory Tour – Win matches in different game modes (Solos, Duos, Squads, Team Rumble, Unknown)

B: Harvesting

Hoarder – Hold the maximum amount of materials you can carry for each kind at the same time.

– Hold the maximum amount of materials you can carry for each kind at the same time. Stockpile – Harvest building materials (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000)

– Harvest building materials (1,000, 10,000, 100,000, 250,000, 500,000, 1,000,000) Living Off the Land – Gather or consume foraged items (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Gather or consume foraged items (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Lumberjack – Destroy trees (25, 100, 1,000, 10,000, 100,000)

C: Searching/Looting

Care Package – Loot supply drops (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500)

– Loot supply drops (5, 10, 25, 100, 250, 500) Luck of the Llama – Loot llamas (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

– Loot llamas (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Balloon Buster – Shoot down a supply drop

– Shoot down a supply drop Finders Keepers – Loot rare chests (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

– Loot rare chests (1, 5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Munitions Scavenger – Loot ammo boxes (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

– Loot ammo boxes (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000) Treasure Hunter – Loot regular chests (10, 50, 500, 1,000, 5,000, 10,000)

D: Eliminations

Enforcer – Eliminate players (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000)

– Eliminate players (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000, 5,000) That’s a Lotta Damage – Deal damage to other players (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000)

– Deal damage to other players (1,000, 25,000, 100,000, 500,000, 1,000,000, 2,500,000) Get Off My Lawn – Eliminate marauders (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate marauders (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Like a Boss – Eliminate Henchmen (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate Henchmen (5, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Chomp – Eliminate an opponent while using a Loot Shark (1)

E: Weapon Eliminations

Weapon Whisperer – Eliminate opponents with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

– Eliminate opponents with different weapon types (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives) Bullseye – Eliminate opponents while using Sniper Rifles (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate opponents while using Sniper Rifles (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) From Downtown – Eliminate opponents from 150 meters or further away (1, 10, 25, 50)

– Eliminate opponents from 150 meters or further away (1, 10, 25, 50) Trusty Sidearm – Eliminate opponents while using Pistols (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate opponents while using Pistols (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) High Explosives – Eliminate opponents while using Explosives (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate opponents while using Explosives (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Spray & Pray – Eliminate opponents while using Submachine Guns (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate opponents while using Submachine Guns (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) I Call Shotgun – Eliminate players while using Shotguns (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate players while using Shotguns (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Lock and Load – Eliminate opponents while using Assault Rifles (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000)

– Eliminate opponents while using Assault Rifles (3, 10, 25, 100, 500, 1,000) Pick Your Battles – Eliminate opponents while using your Harvesting Tool

F: Revivals

Back On Your Feet – Revive downed teammates(5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

– Revive downed teammates(5, 25, 50, 100, 250, 500) F2: Turn If Off and On Again – Reboot teammates after collecting their reboot cards (1, 5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

G: Fishing

Reel It In – Use fishing spots to fish (3, 15, 75, 250, 500)

– Use fishing spots to fish (3, 15, 75, 250, 500) Yeehaw! – Ride a loot shark

– Ride a loot shark Hooked – Catch fish (1, 10, 50, 100, 500, 1,000)

H: Upgrade/Sidegrade

Rags to Riches – Upgrade weapons using an Upgrade Bench (10, 25, 50, 250) Upgrade benches can be found scattered around the map, and players can also find a portable version of the item through Loot Chests or out in the open as of patch 13.20.

– Upgrade weapons using an Upgrade Bench (10, 25, 50, 250) Grey to Gold – Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary)

– Upgrade weapons to different rarities (Common to Uncommon to Rare to Epic to Legendary) Apples to Oranges – Sidegrade a weapon

I: Weapon Expert

Weapons Expert – Earn expert accolades for different weapon kinds (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives)

– Earn expert accolades for different weapon kinds (Pistol, Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, Snipers, Explosives) Streaking – Earn elimination streaks (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6)

– Earn elimination streaks (x2, x3, x4, x5, x6) First! – Get different “First in the Match” medals (Land, Elimination, Open a Chest, Fishing, Sidegrade/Upgrade, Open Supply Drop)

J: Challenges/Punch Cards

Centurion – Reach to level 100 in Chapter two, season three’s Battle Pass Purchasing levels also counts towards this Punch Card.

– Reach to level 100 in Chapter two, season three’s Battle Pass Bite-Sized – Complete Quick Challenges (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000) Quick Challenges can be checked on the left side of the “Play” tab.

– Complete Quick Challenges (10, 25, 100, 250, 500, 1,000) Weekly Challenges – Complete Weekly Challenges (5, 10, 20, 40, 60) Weekly Challenges are a set of challenges that get released weekly after a new season update.

– Complete Weekly Challenges (5, 10, 20, 40, 60) Double-Dipping – Earn Punch Card Punches (10, 25, 100, 200)

– Earn Punch Card Punches (10, 25, 100, 200) Completionist – Complete all the punches on Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40)

– Complete all the punches on Punch Cards (3, 5, 10, 20, 40) Leave Your Legacy – Earn legacies throughout Season 3 (5, 10, 15, 30, 50)

K: XP Coins

Green is Good – Collect Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40)

– Collect Green XP coins (3, 10, 20, 30, 40) Purple is Precious – Collect Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20)

– Collect Purple XP coins (3, 5, 10, 15, 20) Blue is Better – Collect Blue XP Coins (3, 5, 10, 20, 30)

– Collect Blue XP Coins (3, 5, 10, 20, 30) Gold is the Greatest -Collect Golden XP Coins (1, 3, 5, 7, 10) You can follow guides or location maps to locate all the XP coins, making them easier to find.

L: Various/Miscellaneous

Good Manners – Thank the Bus Driver (3, 10, 50, 100)

– Thank the Bus Driver (3, 10, 50, 100) Give it a Whirl – Use a Whirlpool

– Use a Whirlpool Yeet! – Throw an item

– Throw an item Shake it Off – Shakedowns (3, 10, 50, 100) Shakedowns occur when you knock a Ghost or Shadow henchmen and interrogate them to reveal chest/enemy locations. You can also shakedown knocked enemy players, revealing the location of their squadmates.

