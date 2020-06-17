How to use a Fishing Pole to ride behind a Loot Shark in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Dot Esports

With the release of Fortnite Chapter Two Season Three comes a wide range of new features as well as some old favourites making their return.

One new feature that has stood out is the ability to ride behind a Loot Shark. This feature was first displayed in the season’s launch trailer earlier today and has been playable since the servers came back up this morning.

Who doesn’t want to ride a shark? Doing so is simpler than you would imagine.

To tame a loot shark in the game you will need to acquire the fishing rod.

Once you have the fishing rod in your inventory you are going to want to find an area of water inhabited by sharks to cast it.

If you miss the shark on your cast not to worry! The shark may find your line for you.

Once hooked, you immediately begin controlling the shark, zooming through the water at a high pace also able to jump out of the water by pressing the space bar.

To be expected, sharks are not a viable choice when it comes to traveling the land, and should you leave the water you will be kicked off the shark and it will return to the water to be caught again.

As for land-based traveling methods, there are now cars available in the game for the first time as well as other methods of transport for you to choose from.

Riding a shark has to be one of the most unique ways to get around in Fortnite history.